* Gold retains 0.8 pct gains from Monday * Trading quiet as market awaits US jobs data on Friday (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 5 Gold retained overnight gains on Tuesday but was stuck below $1,200 an ounce as investors waited on U.S. nonfarm payrolls later in the week for clues on when the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates. Spot gold was little changed at $1,188.08 an ounce by 0701 GMT. The metal gained 0.8 percent on Monday, snapping a three-day losing streak, buoyed by holiday-thinned trading. Silver was firm, after climbing to a four-week high on Monday. "The market will remain focused on the U.S. payrolls number to be released this week," said ANZ analyst Victor Thianpiriya. "A weak print could see gold push above $1,200." Doubts still persist over the robustness of the U.S. economy as recent data has been mixed, with many traders pushing expectations of a rate hike from June to later this year. Strong data could prompt the Fed to raise interest rates soon, a move seen by investors as denting demand for bullion, which doesn't pay interest. Speculation over the timing of a rate hike has kept markets on edge. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Monday provided no clarity on the issue. He said rate hikes could begin this year, although with inflation uncomfortably low and the unemployment rate still too high, the Fed should hold off on raising rates until early next year. An early rate hike this year is not as unlikely as markets believe, said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group. "Gold prices are going to move around $1,200 because of the uncertainty over the timing. The dominant factors influencing gold are interest rates and monetary policy," said To. Bullion investors were also eyeing the currency markets for cues. The dollar was firmer against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday. Further strength in the dollar could put a cap on gold's gains. PRICES AT 0701 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1188.08 0.38 0.03 Spot silver 16.38 -0.01 -0.06 Spot platinum 1141.5 -3.5 -0.31 Spot palladium 778.25 -1.75 -0.22 Comex gold 1187.6 0.8 0.07 Comex silver 16.4 -0.041 -0.25 Euro 1.109 DXY 95.784 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and Richard Pullin)