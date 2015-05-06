* Dollar under pressure after weak U.S. jobs data
* U.S. bond yields at two-month highs
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 6 Gold edged down on
Wednesday, as the impact of higher U.S. real yields counteracted
the effects of a sharply weaker dollar, soft U.S. data and
doubts the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its June
meeting.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,190.01 an ounce
by 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for June
delivery settled down $2.90 at $1,190.30 an ounce.
Gold, which pays no interest, was under pressure from a
two-month high in the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
.
"U.S. real yields, which correlate the most to the gold
price, have risen," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.
"That's what's driving gold prices," he said, adding that he
expected the Fed to raise rates earlier than the market
currently anticipates.
The dollar fell 1 percent against a basket of currencies,
after a sluggish U.S. jobs report added to the view that the
Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates at a policy
meeting in June, a factor that could boost demand for bullion.
"A weaker dollar is obviously a supportive factor," Danske
Bank senior analyst Jens Pedersen said.
"The uncertain factor for gold is whether there will be more
dollar strength on the back of a rate hike by the Federal
Reserve, which we see happening in September."
Fed officials have given conflicting signals this week on
the possible timing of any rate increase, providing no clarity
on the issue.
Investors are now awaiting Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report, which will give a better read of the world's largest
economy and clues on the timing of a rate hike.
Spot gold has remained below the key $1,200 level since
falling below it last week.
"We believe $1,200 represents an important support for gold
due to the supply and demand responses that are triggered
whenever the price falls below this level," Capital Economics
said in a note.
"Admittedly, prices could break sharply below $1,200 if the
gold market reacts particularly badly to higher U.S. interest
rates."
In a sign the world's second-biggest bullion consumer was
moving closer to creating a benchmark price, China conducted
trial runs for the planned launch of a yuan-denominated gold fix
last month, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Silver was down 0.4 percent at $16.46 an ounce.
Platinum XPT=> fell 0.4 percent at $1,138 an ounce, while
palladium was down 0.1 percent at $788.75 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Meredith Mazzilli)