SINGAPORE, May 8 Gold slid for a third straight
session on Friday as equities and the dollar firmed after sharp
losses, while traders awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data to
gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on the Federal
Reserve's interest rate policy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,182.88 an ounce
by 0046 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session.
So far this week, gold is up 0.4 percent.
* The nonfarm payrolls report is closely watched as it
provides a good reading of the health of the economy. That could
in turn provide clues as to when the U.S. central bank would
begin to hike rates from record lows.
* Strong data could prompt the Fed to raise rates soon, a
move that would hurt demand for non-interest-paying bullion.
Gold prices could take a further hit from a strong report.
* Analysts polled by Reuters expect nonfarm payrolls to
increase by 224,000 in April after the meagre 126,000 increase
in the prior month.
* The possibility of a strong jobs report was also
reinforced by Thursday's data on weekly claims for unemployment
benefits, which held near a 15-year low last week in a sign that
the labour market was strengthening.
* The dollar got a boost from the strong data, hurting
gold's safe-haven appeal. Also hurting the precious metal was
the stability in bond and equity markets on Thursday, following
a sharp sell-off.
* Reflecting investor anxiety, data showed holdings in SPDR
Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, fell 0.36 percent to 739.07 tonnes on Thursday.
* In other industry news, lower prices and a stronger dollar
helped lift U.S. imports of gold, silver and platinum jewellery
by as much as 15 percent in the first quarter of 2015, according
to Thomson Reuters GFMS calculations released on Thursday.
* Platinum producer Lonmin is in talks with unions
and employees to cut 3,500 jobs at its mines in South Africa, it
said on Thursday, highlighting the pressure of low prices on the
industry.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares held firm on Friday on signs global bond
markets are stabilising after a big selloff and sterling jumped
about one percent after UK exit polls forecast the ruling
Conservatives taking the most seats in parliament.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
China Trade data Apr
0600 Germany Industrial output Mar
0600 Germany Trade data Mar
1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Apr
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Apr
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Mar
PRICES AT 0046 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1182.88 -1.42 -0.12
Spot silver 16.3 -0.01 -0.06
Spot platinum 1129.2 0.7 0.06
Spot palladium 778.5 1 0.13
Comex gold 1182.3 0.1 0.01
Comex silver 16.305 0.008 0.05
Euro 1.125
DXY 94.62
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)