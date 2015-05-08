* Gold under pressure after 2-day losing streak
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 8 Gold retained losses from the
previous two sessions on Friday as equities and the dollar
firmed, while traders awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data to
gauge the strength of the economy and its impact on the Federal
Reserve's interest rate policy.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,185.11 an ounce by
0644 GMT, after losing 0.6 percent in the previous session. The
metal is on track for a small 0.5 percent gain this week.
The nonfarm payrolls report is closely watched as it
provides a good reading of the health of the economy. That could
in turn provide clues as to when the U.S. central bank would
begin to hike rates from record lows.
Strong data could prompt the Fed to raise rates soon, a move
that would hurt demand for non-interest-paying bullion. Gold
prices could take a further hit from a strong report.
"A nonfarm number below 200,000 may lift gold back up to
$1,200, and along with it, probably the death knell for a June
hike," said Howie Lee, an analyst at Phillip Futures.
A print in excess of 230,000 may send the precious metal to
$1,170, Lee said.
Markets initially expected the Fed to raise rates at its
June policy meeting, but the recent batch of mixed economic data
has pushed those expectations to later this year.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect nonfarm payrolls to
increase by 224,000 in April after the meagre 126,000 increase
in the prior month.
The possibility of a strong jobs report was also reinforced
by Thursday's data on weekly claims for unemployment benefits,
which held near a 15-year low last week in a sign that the
labour market was strengthening.
"In combination with a range of other labour market
indicators (Thursday's) data suggest that the underlying
conditions in the U.S. labour market remain robust," ANZ
analysts said in a note, forecasting nonfarm payrolls to rise by
250,000 in April.
The dollar got a boost from the strong data, hurting gold's
safe-haven appeal. Also denting the precious metal was the
stability in bond and equity markets on Thursday, following a
sharp sell-off.
Reflecting investor anxiety, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust,
the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.36
percent to 739.07 tonnes on Thursday.
PRICES AT 0644 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1185.11 0.81 0.07
Spot silver 16.34 0.03 0.18
Spot platinum 1130.15 1.65 0.15
Spot palladium 779.22 1.72 0.22
Comex gold 1184.5 2.3 0.19
Comex silver 16.35 0.053 0.33
Euro 1.1204
DXY 94.829
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
