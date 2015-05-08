* Gold rebounds after two-day losing streak
* Rise in payrolls revised downward in March
* Jobs report prompts investor short-covering
(Adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline; updates prices)
By Luc Cohen and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 8 Gold edged higher on
Friday, snapping two days of losses, as revisions to U.S.
payrolls data supported speculation that the Federal Reserve may
hold off raising interest rates in the immediate future.
U.S. job growth rebounded last month and the unemployment
rate dropped to a near seven-year low of 5.4 percent,
potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on track to hike
interest rates this year.
However, March payrolls were revised to show only 85,000
jobs created, the smallest number since June 2012.
Mixed economic data has pushed earlier expectations for the
Federal Reserve to announce a rate rise at its June policy
meeting back to later this year.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,187.52 an ounce at
2:55 EDT (1855 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for June
delivery settled up $6.70 an ounce at $1,188.90. As gold pays no
interest, a potential rise in returns from U.S. bonds can weigh
on its price.
"What our gangbuster jobs report said today is that
short-term, it does not look like there will be an increase in
interest rates," said George Gero, precious metals strategist
for RBC Capital Markets in New York.
Gero noted that the report prompted short-covering among
investors who had piled on new shorts during the previous two
sessions' losses.
The dollar pared earlier gains against a basket of
currencies after the data, and U.S. stocks rose on evidence of
an uptick in the economy.
Gold prices have been stuck in a narrow range of around $50
an ounce since mid-March, as uncertainty over U.S. monetary
policy pushed buyers to the sidelines. A failure to sustain a
push above $1,200 an ounce last week is also weighing, traders
said.
"The more we do not break upside resistance, the more the
chance of a bid sell-off," Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS
in Switzerland, said. "I think $1,100 should be tested sooner
rather than later."
Silver was up 0.7 percent at $16.43 an ounce,
platinum up 0.8 percent at $1,137 an ounce and palladium
up 2.5 percent at $796.75 an ounce. Earlier palladium hit
its highest in two months at $801 an ounce.
South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on
Friday it was shocked by platinum producer Lonmin's plan
to cut mining jobs and would fight the decision.
The company has said it is in talks with unions and
employees to cut 3,500 jobs at its mines.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson, Ruth Pitchford and Diane Craft)