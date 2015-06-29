(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, June 29 Gold jumped along with other
safe-haven assets on Monday after the Greek debt crisis took a
turn for the worse over the weekend, with Athens looking more
likely to default and exit the euro zone.
Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,183.18 an ounce by
0640 GMT, after hitting $1,186.91 earlier in the session, its
highest in nearly a week.
U.S. gold futures also jumped 1 percent to a session
high of $1,187.60, before paring some gains. Silver
climbed about 1 percent along with gold.
"Risk-off sentiment hit the market this morning following
the news out of Greece over the weekend, sending gold higher on
the open," said Sam Laughlin, a precious metals trader at MKS
Group.
Bailout talks between the Greek leftwing government and
foreign lenders broke down over the weekend and the European
Central Bank froze vital funding support to Greece's banks,
leaving Athens with little choice but to shut down the system to
keep the banks from collapsing.
The failure to reach a deal with creditors leaves Greece set
to default on 1.6 billion euros of loans from the International
Monetary Fund that fall due on Tuesday. Athens must repay
billions of euros to the ECB in the coming months.
The impending default on the IMF loans leaves Greece sliding
towards a euro exit and also carries broad implications for the
global financial system.
Asian stock markets, U.S. stock futures and the euro fell on
Monday, sending investors rushing towards safe-haven assets such
as gold and the Japanese yen.
Elsewhere, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data on
Friday showed speculators upped a bullish bet in COMEX gold
futures and options and switched to a net short position in
silver in the week ended June 23.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.25 percent to
711.44 tonnes on Friday.
Gold could have further to go on the top level given the
uncertainties surrounding Greece, but outflows from
exchange-traded funds and soft physical demand could limit any
upside, said a Singapore-based trader, adding that the $1,200
continued to be a crucial level.
PRICES AT 0640 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1183.18 8.6 0.73
Spot silver 15.9 0.14 0.89
Spot platinum 1071.5 -3.45 -0.32
Spot palladium 672 -2.65 -0.39
Comex gold 1183.1 9.9 0.84
Comex silver 15.875 0.14 0.89
Euro 1.1093
DXY 95.67
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies and Sunil
Nair)