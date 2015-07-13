* Greece needs to push legislation for release of funds
* Yellen says expects rate hike this year
* OCBC Bank sees gold at $1,050 by year-end
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 13 Gold slipped on Monday, tracking
a softer euro after a weekend emergency summit to address
Greece's debt crisis yielded no deal, while signals the U.S.
Federal Reserve was still on track to raise interest rates this
year also dragged on prices.
Greece will now be required to push legislation through
parliament this week to convince its euro zone creditors to
release funds to avert a state bankruptcy and start negotiations
on a third bailout programme estimated at up to 86 billion euros
($95.5 billion).
The news weighed on the euro, making dollar-denominated
assets such as gold more costly for holders of other currencies.
Spot gold was off 0.3 percent at $1,159.90 an ounce
by 0604 GMT, after falling for a third straight week.
Also a drag on gold were signals from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen on Friday suggesting the U.S. central bank is on
course to raise interest rates within this year.
Expectations that the Fed would lift interest rates at some
point this year have weighed on bullion prices, which touched a
four-month low last week. It has been largely on a decline since
hitting a high of $1,232 in mid-May.
"We are bearish toward gold prices and the underlining
factor for this is our expectation that the Fed will raise
interest rates by the third quarter," said OCBC Bank analyst
Barnabas Gan, who sees gold at $1,050 by year-end.
Gan said the Fed rate hikes could be a "minimum of one,
maximum of two" this year, depending on how the U.S. labour
market fares.
Yellen said that while the U.S. economy should grow steadily
for the remainder of the year, allowing the Fed to move with its
first rate hike in nearly a decade, she stressed that U.S.
labour markets remain weak and that more workers could be
encouraged back into the job market with stronger growth.
Hedge funds and money managers bailed out of COMEX gold and
silver futures and options at the fastest pace in at least a
year in the week to July 7, at the height of the commodities
market's biggest rout in years, data showed.
Physical demand for gold was tepid last week as prospective
investors in China chased bargains in equities after a market
selloff, while those in India delayed purchases.
U.S. gold for August delivery was up 0.1 percent at
1,159.20 an ounce. Spot silver, palladium and
platinum fell around 1 percent each.
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Himani Sarkar)