MANILA, July 14 Gold stretched losses from the
previous session on Tuesday as the dollar clung to gains on
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to increase
interest rates this year.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen may provide more signals of a looming
rate hike at her semiannual testimony to Congress on Wednesday
and Thursday, shifting global focus back to the U.S. central
bank from Greece which secured an 86-billion-euro bailout in
exchange for tough reforms.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,155.26 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, after dropping as much as 1.1 percent on
Monday.
* U.S. gold for August delivery was flat at
$1,154.60 an ounce.
* Yellen said on Friday that the U.S. central bank was on
course to raise interest rates within the year, the first hike
in nearly a decade, though labor markets remained weak.
* In Greece, the terms imposed by international lenders led
by Germany in all-night talks at an emergency summit obliged
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to abandon promises of ending
austerity.
* Economic growth in top gold consumer China is forecast to
be the weakest since the global financial crisis in the second
quarter, which together with a stock market rout raises pressure
on authorities to do more despite little payoff so far from a
run of stimulus steps.
* A Reuters poll of 52 economists showed China's annual GDP
growth was expected at 6.9 percent in April-June. The data will
be released on Wednesday.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.2 percent to 709.07
tonnes on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stock futures edged lower and the dollar gained
versus the euro as investors waited to see if Greece's
conditional bailout agreement would bring to an end that
country's debt crisis.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment July
0900 Euro zone Industrial production May
1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism June
1230 U.S. Import prices June
1230 U.S. Export prices June
1230 U.S. Retail sales June
1400 U.S. Business inventories May
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)