MANILA, July 16 Gold hovered near its lowest
level since March early on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen reiterated that a U.S. interest rate increase is
likely this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was off 0.1 percent at $1,147.85 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, close to Wednesday's trough of $1,143.43, its
weakest since March 17.
* U.S. gold for August delivery was flat at
$1,147.10 an ounce.
* Yellen said the U.S. central bank remains on track to
raise interest rates this year, with labor markets expected to
steadily improve and turmoil abroad unlikely to throw the U.S.
economy off track.
* Yellen's comments were in line with her recent remarks
along with the most recent policy statement by the Federal Open
Market Committee which will meet next on July 28-29. Yellen is
expected to repeat those comments when she testifies before the
Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.
* A potential U.S. rate hike boosts the dollar, putting
dollar-priced assets such as gold out of favour as they become
more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
* There was more evidence of U.S. economic growth improving,
with industrial production rebounding last month and factory
activity in New York state picking up in July.
* In Greece, the parliament passed a sweeping package of
austerity measures demanded by European partners to open talks
on a multi-billion euro bailout package needed to keep the
near-bankrupt country in the euro zone.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks were mostly higher after the Greek parliament
approved a bailout plan while the dollar stood tall after Yellen
reinforced expectations for a U.S. rate hike.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade May
1145 European Central Bank announces outcome of policy
meeting
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index July
1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index July
1830 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers
seminannual testimony on monetary policy before the
Senate Banking Committee
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)