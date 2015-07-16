(Corrects August gold contract's percentage change to down 0.3
percent from 3.1 percent in paragraph 6)
* Gold falls for fourth session as dollar rises on Fed
* Platinum slides to 6-1/2-year low at $1,000.25/oz
* Equities rally as Greek parliament approves austerity
* GRAPHIC-Gold/USD correlation: r.reuters.com/ryx52s
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 16 Gold fell to an
eight-month low on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
reiteration that interest rates were likely to rise this year
pushed the dollar index to a seven-week high.
Stocks worldwide rose on strong corporate earnings reports
and relief over Greece's debt issues. The Greek parliament
passed the austerity measures demanded by lenders to open talks
on a multi-billion-euro bailout, diverting some attention from
gold.
Platinum hit its lowest since February 2009 at
$1,000.25 an ounce, hurt by perceptions of plentiful supply. Top
producer Anglo American Platinum said its output rose
60 percent in the second quarter.
Palladium slipped to its lowest since November 2012
at $622.75 an ounce.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,144.65 an ounce
at 2:41 p.m. EDT (1841 GMT), after falling to the lowest since
November at $1,142.10 following Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's statement on Wednesday that the central bank will
likely raise interest rates later this year if the U.S. economy
expands as expected.
U.S. gold futures for August delivery settled down
0.3 percent at $1,143.90 an ounce.
Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates as they
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion
and help the dollar.
"The market is beginning to focus on the timing of the rate
hike and we are seeing that supporting the dollar, and that's
why we are seeing gold grinding lower," Danske Bank senior
analyst Jens Pedersen said.
The dollar index rallied to a seven-week peak, with
an easing in jobless claims reinforcing market expectations of a
2015 U.S. interest rate hike.
The Fed has indicated that the timing of a rate rise will
depend on economic data.
"The market currently seems to be pricing a 60 percent rate
hike probability in September, which has seen the U.S. dollar
move one way since yesterday afternoon at the expense of
weakening commodity currencies," said Amaryllis Gryllaki,
associate of sales for Global Metals at TD Securities in New
York.
Premiums for physical gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
picked up slightly to $2-$4 an ounce over the spot price,
although analysts say a slowing economy could cap demand from
China, the world's top gold consumer.
"While gold remains out of favor among investors, the
potential return of Chinese buyers seeking an alternative to
equities and real estate remains the key bullish wild card,"
Julius Baer said in a note.
Silver was down 0.7 percent at $14.98 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; Editing by
Dale Hudson, David Evans and Andrew Hay)