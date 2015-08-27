MANILA Aug 27 Gold steadied early on Thursday
after suffering its biggest fall in five weeks the session
before as Wall Street rallied, while comments from a top Federal
Reserve official that a U.S. rate hike next month looks "less
compelling" could support sentiment.
New York Fed President William Dudley said the prospect of a
September rate rise seems less appropriate given the threat
posed to the U.S. economy by recent market turmoil.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,125.06 an ounce by 0034
GMT, after dropping 1.3 percent on Wednesday, its steepest
decline since July 20.
* Bullion fell to a one-week low of $1,117.35 overnight,
taking its losses this week to around 3 percent.
* U.S. gold for December delivery was little changed
at $1,124.70 an ounce.
* A gauge of U.S. business investment plans recorded its
largest increase in just over a year in July, buoying the dollar
and dragging gold lower on Wednesday. Gold has now dropped
nearly 4 percent from a seven-week high reached on Aug. 21.
* Investors are also keeping an eye on Chinese markets after
wild swings this week that fueled a global rout. On Wednesday,
China's key indexes ended down for a fifth straight session
after swinging more than 3 percent in both directions in extreme
volatility.
* South Africa's mining industry, unions and the government
have committed to a broad plan to stem job losses, including
boosting platinum by promoting the metal as a central bank
reserve asset.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks rose as a sharp rebound on Wall Street helped
soothe investors' tattered nerves, while the dollar rallied as
risk aversion eased.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices Jul
0645 France Business climate Aug
1230 U.S. GDP Preliminary Q2
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Jul
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)