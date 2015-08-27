MANILA Aug 27 Gold steadied early on Thursday after suffering its biggest fall in five weeks the session before as Wall Street rallied, while comments from a top Federal Reserve official that a U.S. rate hike next month looks "less compelling" could support sentiment.

New York Fed President William Dudley said the prospect of a September rate rise seems less appropriate given the threat posed to the U.S. economy by recent market turmoil.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was flat at $1,125.06 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after dropping 1.3 percent on Wednesday, its steepest decline since July 20.

* Bullion fell to a one-week low of $1,117.35 overnight, taking its losses this week to around 3 percent.

* U.S. gold for December delivery was little changed at $1,124.70 an ounce.

* A gauge of U.S. business investment plans recorded its largest increase in just over a year in July, buoying the dollar and dragging gold lower on Wednesday. Gold has now dropped nearly 4 percent from a seven-week high reached on Aug. 21.

* Investors are also keeping an eye on Chinese markets after wild swings this week that fueled a global rout. On Wednesday, China's key indexes ended down for a fifth straight session after swinging more than 3 percent in both directions in extreme volatility.

* South Africa's mining industry, unions and the government have committed to a broad plan to stem job losses, including boosting platinum by promoting the metal as a central bank reserve asset.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks rose as a sharp rebound on Wall Street helped soothe investors' tattered nerves, while the dollar rallied as risk aversion eased.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany Import prices Jul

0645 France Business climate Aug

1230 U.S. GDP Preliminary Q2

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Jul

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)