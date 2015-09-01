MANILA, Sept 1 Gold edged higher on Tuesday as
the dollar weakened, but expectations the Federal Reserve could
go ahead with an interest rate increase this month kept gains in
check.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,138.41 an ounce
by 0046 GMT, after an uneventful session on Monday. Bullion
ended August 3.5-percent higher as worries over China's slowing
economy sparked safe-haven bids that proved fleeting as the
metal has come off a seven-week top.
* There will be more indications on how China's economy
fared last month when the government releases gauges for the
manufacturing and services sectors this morning.
* U.S. gold for December delivery rose half a
percent to $1,138.30 an ounce.
* Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer last week
did not rule out the possibility of a rate hike in September
even as the world's financial markets have been through wild
swings in recent weeks.
* U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle gold coins fell 40
percent in August from July's highest level in more than two
years as concern about a slowing Chinese economy lifted bullion
prices above a 5-1/2-year low.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stock futures fell more than 1 percent in
early Asian trade as investors worried a potential rate hike by
the Fed later this month could rock the global economy already
facing pressure from a slowdown in China.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Aug
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Aug
0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Aug
0145 China Caixin services PMI Aug
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Aug
0755 Germany Unemployment rate Aug
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Aug
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Aug
1400 U.S. Construction spending July
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Aug
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)