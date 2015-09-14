* Gold little changed after drop to 1-month low on Friday
* Prices set to be in tight range until Fed statement
-traders
* Speculators increase short positions, lower bullish bets
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Gold was trading near its
lowest in a month on Monday, as investors waited for a Federal
Reserve policy meeting later this week for clarity on when the
U.S. central bank will hike interest rates.
Spot gold was steady at $1,108.06 an ounce by 0633
GMT, after losing 0.3 percent on Friday. The metal had fallen to
$1,098.35 in the previous session, its lowest since Aug. 11.
U.S. gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,107.40, but
also near its lowest in a month.
The Fed will kick off a much awaited two-day policy meet on
Wednesday. Many expect traders to remain on the sidelines until
the Fed statement on Thursday, though prices could drop because
of persistent uncertainty.
"Should the Fed choose not to raise rates, and issue dovish
guidance, we would expect gold to rally," said HSBC analyst
James Steel.
"How strong that rally may be could depend on how equity and
currency markets also react to the Fed's decisions," he said.
Gold prices have been hurt this year by uncertainty over the
timing of the Fed's first rate hike in nearly a decade.
Bullion has benefited in recent years from ultra-low rates,
which cut the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold
while weighing on the dollar, in which it is priced.
Concerns over slowing economic growth in China, mixed
economic data and volatility in financial markets have increased
doubts about the timing of any U.S. rate increase, which had
been expected as early as this month.
Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment hit its lowest
in a year in early September and producer prices were flat in
August, signalling moderate economic growth and tame inflation
that could weigh on the Fed's decision whether to hike interest
rates.
A small majority of forecasters are sticking to their guns
and predicting the Fed will pull the trigger this week.
Investor positioning has not been encouraging for gold
prices.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish stance in
COMEX gold contracts to a three-week low in the week ended Sept.
8, while boosting their short positions, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
Gold prices may retest support at $1,099, with a good chance
of breaking below this level and falling further to the next
support at $1,089, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
PRICES AT 0633 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1108.06 0.56 0.05
Spot silver 14.48 -0.13 -0.89
Spot platinum 961.24 -3.26 -0.34
Spot palladium 588.47 -3.75 -0.63
Comex gold 1107.4 4.1 0.37
Comex silver 14.495 -0.01 -0.07
Euro 1.1357
DXY 95.015
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)