SINGAPORE, Sept 18 Gold firmed near a two-week high on Friday and was on track to snap a three-week losing streak after the Federal Reserve decided to hold U.S. interest rates steady due to worries over the global economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,130.70 an ounce at 0036 GMT, not far from a two-week high of $1,133.20 reached in the previous session. The metal is headed for a 2-percent weekly gain, following three weeks of losses. * U.S. gold gained 1 percent to $1,130.40, also near a two-week high * Bullion got a boost on Thursday after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged following a two-day policy meet, in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home. * But the U.S. central bank maintained its bias towards a rate hike sometime this year, while lowering its long-term outlook for the economy. * Gold had been weighed down all year on fears the Fed would soon hike interest rates from record-lows for the first time in nearly a decade. Higher rates could dent demand for non-interest paying bullion, while boosting the dollar. * Following the Fed's decision on Thursday, the dollar slumped to a three-week low against a basket of major currencies, supporting gold prices. * Bullion's relief rally, however, might not last long as the central bank's move to refrain from raising rates this week only adds to the uncertainty over the timing of an eventual rate hike. * The global market volatility that upended investors over the last six weeks may last deep into autumn now that the Fed has decided to keep interest rates unchanged, several equity and fixed income portfolio managers said. * A majority of Wall Street's top banks now expect the Fed to begin hiking rates in December, according to a Reuters poll conducted on Thursday. * Physical demand from Asia wasn't offering much support to gold prices. * Gold discounts in India, the world's second-biggest consumer, widened this week as dealers struggled to offload stocks amid sluggish demand. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS * The dollar took back some lost ground in Asian trading on Friday after skidding to three-week lows against the euro and a basket of currencies. Asian shares are likely to fall. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Aug 0800 Euro zone Current account Jul 1400 U.S. Leading index Aug PRICES AT 0036 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1130.7 -0.5 -0.04 Spot silver 15.1 -0.02 -0.13 Spot platinum 974.05 -6.55 -0.67 Spot palladium 601.5 -6.25 -1.03 Comex gold 1130.4 13.4 1.2 Comex silver 15.12 0.136 0.91 Euro 1.141 DXY 94.541 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)