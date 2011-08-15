(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
* European stocks lift from 2-year low, gold retreats
* Concerns over U.S. economy, euro zone debt underpin prices
* Biggest gold ETF reports 50-tonne outflow last week
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Aug 15 Gold prices eased for a third
session on Monday as stock markets and cyclical assets like
industrial commodities continued to recover from the rout they
suffered early last week, diverting investment away from the
precious metal.
Gold hit a record $1,813.79 an ounce on Thursday and posted
its biggest weekly gain since April 2009 as European stock
markets fell to two-year lows, hit by concerns over euro zone
debt levels. Investors flocked to gold as a haven from risk.
A reversal in appetite for assets seen as higher risk has
led the precious metal to retreat, however. Spot gold was
down 0.3 percent at $1,740.84 an ounce at 0944 GMT.
"As financial markets calm, further (consolidation) is
likely for gold," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.
"There are some further data points this week out of the
United States later... we have to wait and see how that data
will come in. If it disappoints, that might be a reason why the
gold price goes up again," he added. "(And) the debt crisis in
the euro zone is far from over."
European equities extended Friday's gains on Monday,
benefiting from economic data and technical buying after key
stock indexes became oversold. Their gains helped depress the
cost of insuring Italian and Spanish debt against default.
Oil and base metals also edged higher, helped by positive
data from Japan and the United States, which posted strong
retail sales numbers on Friday, helping allay fears an economic
slowdown would hurt demand for raw materials.
Nonetheless, concerns remain that the U.S. recovery is
flagging after weak consumer confidence numbers on Friday, while
worries persist over sovereign debt in the euro zone and the
prospect of rising inflation in Asia.
"Related uncertainty in financial markets, whether from the
growth outlook or the ongoing sovereign debt crisis, is expected
to remain a benefit to perceived safe-haven commodity assets, of
which we believe gold is the stand-out exposure," said Morgan
Stanley in a note.
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for August delivery were up 70
cents an ounce at $1,743.30.
UNCERTAINTY BENEFITS GOLD
World Bank Chief Robert Zoellick said on Sunday the loss of
market confidence in economic leadership in key countries like
the United States and Europe, coupled with a fragile economic
recovery, have pushed markets into a new danger zone.
He said uncertainty about the role of currencies was driving
financial markets towards the Australian dollar, the Swiss
franc, and gold.
Reuters calculations based on data from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission showed big speculators slashed
bullish bets in U.S. commodity markets by a massive $21 billion
in the week to Aug. 9, selling heavily into a major gold rally
and cutting net long positions to the lowest in a year.
Meanwhile holdings of the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, the SPDR Gold Trust , declined by
nearly 50 tonnes between Monday and Friday last week.
The gold market is awaiting U.S. data on Monday that will
show changes in investment holdings by hedge funds and
institutional investors in the second quarter. All eyes will be
on John Paulson, the biggest holder of the SPDR Gold Trust.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.4
percent at $39.15 an ounce. Data showed holdings of the world's
largest silver-backed ETF, the iShares Silver Trust
dropped 0.7 percent to 9705.90 tonnes on Friday.
Meanwhile spot platinum was down 0.4 percent at
$1,787 an ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.6 percent
at $747.30 an ounce.
Platinum prices have risen back above those of gold, having
traded at a discount last week for the first time in 2-1/2 years
last week. However, any fresh rally in gold prices could put the
yellow metal at a premium once again.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Keiron
Henderson)