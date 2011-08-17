(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Gold rises from lows as dollar sags
* Big bullion investors keep bets in Q2
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Aug 17 Gold was set for a third daily
rise on Wednesday, recovering from an earlier dip, due to
investor unease over the lack of a clear solution to the euro
zone debt crisis.
The euro pared earlier losses made after a hotly anticipated
summit between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel did not deliver the decisive solution
to the euro zone debt crisis.
Evidence that growth in Germany -- the euro zone's largest
economy and biggest creditor -- virtually stalled in the second
quarter heightened the deep-rooted concern over the impact of
the debt crisis to the region's economy.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent on the day at $1,787.39
ounce by 1415 GMT, about 1 percent off last week's record
$1,813.
The price earlier fell to a low of $1,780.75 before rising
in line with more industrial commodities such as palladium
and crude oil LCOc1, while the dollar reversed
course to fall against a basket of currencies.
"Volatility has come down quite significantly. It seems that
markets have found a bottom, but I wouldn't say it's all over
now, that the outlook is now bright and it seems everything is
still on a very shaky footing," Commerzbank analyst Daniel
Briesemann said of gold's safe-haven appeal.
This week, gold is set for a rise of 3.9 percent, which
would mark its seventh consecutive weekly increase.
On a weekly basis, gold in Canadian dollars has performed
the strongest , rising by more than 13 percent,
followed by gold denominated in Swiss francs , which
has risen 8.20 percent, as the Swiss currency has been shaken by
the increasing efforts of the Swiss National Bank to tame its
strength.
"When gold went to its highs, it wasn't just the euro zone
crisis, it was also gloom and doom about the U.S. economy and
some of that has lifted somewhat," said Mitsubishi analyst
Matthew Turner.
"It's a currency story, in the sense that all currencies
with the notable exception of the yen and the Swiss franc, are
seen as weak, and the strength of those two is seen as being at
the mercy of government policy.
"But it's not a currency story in the sense of day-to-day
relative changes. Gold's move has been swamping that kind of
currency move. They matter at the margin, but it's not the major
driver at the moment."
EURO ZONE SLOWDOWN
Adding to investors' anxiety, the euro zone economy slowed
sharply in the second quarter, hobbled by sluggish growth in
Germany and stagnation in France.
"People are uncomfortable with what's happening in Europe
and the United States," said Dick Poon, manager of precious
metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong.
He added that strong investment demand had helped gold bar
premiums in Hong Kong remain steady at 50 cents to $1 an ounce
above spot prices, in line with reports from dealers in other
parts of Asia on muted scrap selling and resilient investment
interest despite high prices.
Investors' demand for gold in exchange-traded funds so far
this month has been patchy. Much of the swell in the early part
of the month has dwindled following hefty outflows late last
week. So far this month, inflows into ETFs have reached a net
1.217 million ounces.
In July, when fear over a possible U.S. debt default and the
deterioration in the fiscal positions of both Spain and Italy
sparked fresh safe-haven demand for gold, inflows into global
ETFs reached 2.95 million ounces, the biggest monthly inflow
this year and the largest since May last year.
Billionaire investor John Paulson, whose flagship funds are
down some 30 percent for the year to date, cut back on one of
his biggest holdings but largely kept the other major holdings
unchanged, according to data on Tuesday.
Silver rose by 1 percent on the day to $40.29 an
ounce, while the more industrial platinum group metals also
rose.
Platinum was up by more than 1.4 percent on the day
at $1,839.49 an ounce, supported by inflows into ETFs and
against a backdrop of threatened strikes in South Africa, the
world's largest producer of the metal.
Talks are expected this week between a powerful union of
mine workers and the world's top two platinum producers, Anglo
Platinum and Impala Platinum to avoid a strike
that could impact output.
Palladium was up by more than 3 percent at $777.19.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by
Anthony Barker)