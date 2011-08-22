(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
* Speculation rife over possible third round of U.S. easing
* Biggest gold ETF saw 30 T of inflows last week
* Platinum reaches three-year high at $1,895/oz
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Aug 22 Gold prices rallied towards
$1,900 an ounce on Monday as concerns over the global economic
outlook fuelled interest in the precious metal as a haven from
risk and due to talk that weak U.S. growth could spark a further
round of monetary easing.
A recovery in equity markets as European trade got underway
helped pull gold from its highs, but prices remained elevated as
trading across the financial markets stayed choppy.
Spot gold rose as high as $1,894.10 an ounce and was
up 1.1 percent at $1,878.59 an ounce at 1014 GMT, building on
its strongest one-week rise since Feb. 2009 last week. It is one
of this year's best-performing assets, now up 33 percent.
Gold has benefited from the ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy
of recent years, with successive rounds of quantitative easing
-- which translates to printing money -- undermining the dollar
and keeping real interest rates low.
Speculation that persistent weakness in the U.S. economy
could lead to fresh stimulatory measures, such as a third round
of QE, is continuing to support the precious metal.
"There has been a heavy round of speculation that the Fed
could be pushed (into another round of) quantitative easing
sooner than thought, as there haven't been any signals of a
possible economic recovery," said Pradeep Unni, senior analyst
at Richcomm Global Services in Dubai.
Talk of intervention in the currency markets by the central
banks of Japan and Switzerland also helped gold as it curbed the
appeal of the yen and Swiss franc.
"With gold being the only safe haven ... which cannot be
intervened (in), investors are left with very less choice other
than jumping into the chase, despite being late," said Unni.
On Friday Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke will give a
much anticipated speech at a symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
which will be closely watched for any signs of Fed policy
direction.
At the same meeting a year ago, Bernanke announced a $600
billion bond-buying programme that sparked a rally in gold.
"Growing speculation that Fed Chairman Bernanke will hint at
further easing in his Jackson Hole speech is prompting investors
to buy gold here," said UBS in a note.
"But should Bernanke put a damper on QE3 expectations, the
yellow metal could well experience the correction that potential
investors have been impatiently awaiting."
HOSTAGE TO FORTUNE
Gold remains a bellwether of sentiment across the financial
markets. It hit record highs as world stocks earlier fell
towards 11-month lows and the euro and oil prices slid, with
concerns about a global economic downturn prompting investors to
sell risky assets.
An uptick in stocks as European trading got underway helped
those assets recover, however, while pulling a number of
so-called safe-havens -- German bond futures, the Swiss franc,
and gold -- from their early highs.
Interest in gold-backed exchange-traded funds recovered last
week, with holdings of the largest, New York's SPDR Gold Trust
, recording its biggest one-week inflow since mid-July last
week, of just over 30 tonnes.
Meanwhile data on Friday showed money managers scaled back
bullish bets in gold futures and options for a second week as
gold's 2 percent rise prompted some investors to liquidate
positions.
Platinum meanwhile climbed 0.9 percent to $1,888.38
an ounce, having earlier hit its highest since July 2008 at
$1,895 an ounce. It is, unusually, trading near parity with
gold, with the yellow metal the chief recipient of safe-haven
flows.
Elsewhere silver was up 2.2 percent at $43.79 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.5 percent at $748.43
an ounce.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by Jane Baird)