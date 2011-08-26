(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Aug 26 Gold prices arrested this week's
slide on Friday to rise nearly 1 percent ahead of a speech from
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
later, which will be closely watched for hints on the outlook
for Fed monetary policy.
The metal is still set for its first weekly loss in eight,
however, as investors took profits after its surge to record
highs at $1,911.46 on Tuesday. Volatility spiked, with prices
sliding more than $200 from that level by Thursday.
They have since recovered, with spot gold up 1
percent at $1,786.86 an ounce at 0921 GMT.
"Volatility... is some 65 percent higher than the 2010
average," said Ole Hansen, senior manager at Saxo Bank. "That
tells us that despite the uptrend being firmly intact, we have
to expect violent corrections as we move along."
"Weak speculative longs has now been washed out, and the
market is settling down for Bernanke. QE3 or no QE3, it does not
alter the near-term dire prospects for economic activity and
worries about the health of the banking sector and government
debt."
Bernanke's speech will be widely watched by financial
markets hoping for some indication the U.S. central bank is
prepared to step in to support an economic recovery.
He is seen as unlikely to announce a third round of Fed bond
buying, or quantitative easing. The Fed has already bought $2.3
trillion in longer-term securities.
Saxo Bank's Hansen said while the market could correct
further if no more quantitative easing is announced, he does not
expect gold to fall below $1,700 an ounce.
"That the recent sell-off reflected some scaling back of QE3
expectations suggests that gold's reaction to potential
disappointment today may be less severe," said UBS in a note.
"While we think that the bulk of the selling is done, the
fragility of investor sentiment towards gold at the moment and
the bounce of the past 12 hours could mean that gold will suffer
further losses, albeit more minor than in recent days."
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for August delivery were up $26.40
an ounce at $1,789.60.
STOCKS MARKETS RETREAT
On the wider markets, European shares slipped on Friday,
while the euro firmed a touch versus the dollar and
industrial commodities like oil and copper eased. German
government bonds held steady ahead of Bernanke's speech.
Outflows from the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded funds also dried up on Thursday, with its
holdings remaining at 1,232.3 tonnes. It is still on track to
post an outflow of nearly 60 tonnes this week, however.
"Now that short-term traders (have) booked profits in gold
futures and ETFs, there are also physical buyers who moved in on
the latest rally and who will choose to hold onto their longs,"
said VTB Capital in a note.
Among other precious metals, silver prices retreated
0.5 percent to $40.80 an ounce.
The metal failed to post its usual stellar gains on the back
of gold's latest rally, as investors burnt by its sharp price
correction earlier this year -- when it plunged more than 30
percent in less than a week -- remain cautious.
The gold:silver ratio, representing the number of silver
ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, stood at around 43 on
Friday, well above the level around 30 it traded near in April
when both metals hit record highs.
Meanwhile, spot platinum was up 0.4 percent at
$1,818.45 an ounce, and spot palladium was down 0.5
percent at $742.88 an ounce.
(Editing by Alison Birrane)