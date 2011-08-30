(Updates throughout with comment, refreshes prices; prvs
SINGAPORE)
* Gold up after worst weekly slide in two months
* Physical demand picks up in Asia
* Coming up: FOMC August minutes; 1800 GMT
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Aug 30 Gold edged higher on Monday,
following its worst weekly performance in two months last week,
supported by improving physical demand and some investor
uncertainty ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
recent policy meeting.
The Fed did not offer any indication at its annual meeting
at Jackson Hole over the weekend that it would offer any
additional policy measures, such as more quantitative easing to
prop up the sputtering economy.
Data on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending rose at its
fastest pace in five months in July, soothing some concern about
a possible slip back into recession, which boosted stocks, the
dollar and some commodities, including base metals.
The largest margin increase in over two years on COMEX gold
futures last week resulted in a third weekly decline in
speculative interest in the metal, yet analysts said the high
level of uncertainty pervading the financial markets right now
would support the price.
Spot gold was last quoted 0.3 percent up on the day
at $1,793.00 an ounce by 0925 GMT, having fallen by more than 1
percent last week, when investors stripped more than $200 off
the price after it hit a record $1,911.76 on Aug 23.
"Given the ascendancy we've had, (price falls) shouldn't be
a surprise and I suppose any dips, or sell-offs of that sort are
manna from heaven for people who haven't yet bought into the
story," said Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar.
"You'd have to say 'buy the dips' because with all the
uncertainty all still very present and far from being resolved,
despite better data, you still want gold as an insurance."
In the euro zone, data showed the economic climate was worse
than expected in August, highlighting the prospect of a further
slowdown in growth in the second half of the year.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund cut its growth
forecasts for the United States to 1.6 percent from a forecast
of 2.5 percent made just two months ago, and added both the Fed
and the European Central Bank must be ready to ease policy.
The Fed releases the minutes from its August policy meeting
later in the day. The central bank is split internally over what
steps to take to bolster growth and markets reacted positively
to Chairman Ben Bernanke's decision at Jackson Hole to let the
next policy meeting run for two days, rather than one,
"For now, the Fed has managed to buy itself some time to
gather more data and mull over what to do next. This is positive
for gold, in our view," wrote UBS strategist Edel Tully in a
note.
"The market is likely to be volatile over the next few
weeks, until there is clearer guidance from the Fed, which will
likely come after the 2-day FOMC meeting in September. That the
scheduled meeting has been extended for an extra day suggests
that deliberations on potential policy actions will be
comprehensive."
The Fed is caught between a struggling recovery and high
unemployment on one side, and political pressures against more
monetary easing on the other. It has already pushed interest
rates close to zero and bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to try to
lower longer-term borrowing costs.
The physical market saw demand from jewellers as prices
remained below all-time highs, while main consumer India was
expected to step up purchases before the wedding season resumes
in September.
Hong Kong dealers quoted premiums for gold bars as high as
$1.50 an ounce to spot London prices, from $1.20 last week.
Bullion markets were closed in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia
for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival.
In other precious metals, silver fell by half a
percent to $40.56 an ounce, while platinum and palladium
rose in sympathy with metals such as copper and
nickel .
Platinum was last up 0.5 percent at $1,827.49 an ounce,
while palladium rose nearly 1 percent to $757.22 an ounce.
