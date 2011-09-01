(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
* Gold recovers early losses as stocks turn lower
* All eyes on Fed policy amid talk of fresh easing
* Coming up: U.S. jobless, productivity data, 1230 GMT
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Sept 1 Gold prices steadied in Europe on
Thursday, up from earlier lows after European stock markets
slipped at the open and as investors weighed up the prospect of
a fresh round of quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
The metal in August posted its strongest monthly gain since
November 2009 as soft economic data fuelled speculation the Fed
would print more money to shore up the flagging economy. Trade
has been volatile in the absence of clear direction.
Spot gold was flat at $1,822.74 an ounce at 0907 GMT.
It slipped as low as $1,814.34 an ounce overnight in Asia but
recovered as weakness in stock markets pointed to soft appetite
for assets seen as higher risk in Europe.
"We now seem to have stabilised and are awaiting (President
Barack) Obama's comments next week and the extended Fed meeting
later in the month," said Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar.
"The market I think is betting on further policy support for the
economy, which would be positive for gold.
"There is a lot of uncertainty out there, and all the
drivers for gold -- the financial uncertainties, the economic
imbalances, the debt burdens, the currency debasement, the
deflation/inflation debate -- are still positive in the short to
medium term."
These factors have sparked a 29 percent rise in gold prices
this year, driving the precious metal to a record $1,911.46 an
ounce early last week before its sharp correction.
The euro fell across the board after a weaker-than-expected
reading of German manufacturing. A consequently
stronger dollar would usually benefit gold, but the once close
inverse link between the two assets has weakened in recent
years.
"Periods of severe stress may reverse the long-term
relationship between gold and the U.S. dollar," said Koen
Straetmans, a senior strategist at ING Investment Management.
"The precious metal may prove a favourable hedge under these
circumstances, in particular for euro-based investors."
Investors entered September in a bearish mood, with Reuters
asset allocation polls on Wednesday showing leading fund
companies were holding less than 50 percent of their mixed-asset
portfolios in stocks.
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for August delivery were down $5.90
an ounce at $1,825.80.
DATA AWAITED
Investors are now awaiting a raft of data over the next few
days including U.S. jobless and productivity readings at 1230
GMT, construction spending and manufacturing numbers at 1400 GMT
and Friday's key non-farm payrolls report.
Weak data would make further U.S. easing more likely.
Among other commodities, oil prices eased after Brent crude
earlier touched a one-month high, pressured by weak euro zone
manufacturing data, while base metal slipped on the firmer
dollar and a drop in Chinese export orders.
Silver prices were little changed, in line with gold,
up 0.1 percent at $41.51 an ounce. Data released on Wednesday
showed a rise in Mexican silver output in June of just over
300,000 kg.
Mexico has now overtaken Peru as the world's largest silver
producer, HSBC said.
"According to the executive director of the Mexican Mining
Chamber, Sergio Almazan, several new large silver mine projects
will reinforce Mexico's position as a leading silver producer,"
the bank said in a note.
"Unlike gold and the PGMs, silver mine production has been
robust, with most producers increasing output. We expect this to
help restrain silver gains and to play a role in widening the
silver-gold ratio back to 50:1 from its current 44:1."
Elsewhere, spot platinum was up 0.2 percent at
$1,843.15 an ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.2
percent at $779.93 an ounce.
Palladium was one of the weakest performers among the metals
in August, falling 7.3 percent versus a 1.6 percent rise in
platinum prices and larger gains in gold and silver.
Swiss bank UBS said in a note that it expected the
auto-catalyst metal to benefit from stronger growth in emerging
market car sales. "The pick-up in EM auto sales relative to
developed markets offers fundamental support for palladium down
the road," it said.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by Jane Baird)