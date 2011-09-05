(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
* Stock markets, euro under pressure after U.S. payrolls
data
* European debt crisis retakes centre-stage
* Gold regains premium over platinum
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Sept 5 Gold prices rose back above
$1,900 an ounce on Monday as expectations grew that the United
States could implement a further round of monetary easing after
Friday's weak payrolls data, while concerns over the euro zone
debt crisis resurfaced.
Stock markets weakened, with the FTSEurofirst 300 sliding 2
percent in early trade, the euro eased versus the dollar and oil
prices fell as investors sold out of assets seen as higher risk
in favour of havens like gold and Bunds.
Spot gold was up 0.9 percent at $1,901.50 an ounce at
0916 GMT. It is one of this year's best-performing commodities,
up by more than a third in 2011 to date.
European shares fell on concerns that the United States
could be set for recession after Friday's weak payrolls data,
while German Bund futures hit record highs ahead of a series of
challenges in Europe this week.
Standard Bank analyst Walter de Wet said a court ruling due
Wednesday that may reduce the freedom of the German government
to finance rescues of crisis-hit countries like Greece was
supporting interest in safe-haven gold, while a European Central
Bank meeting on Thursday will be closely watched.
"There is a growing expectation in the market that we will
have to get some policy response from the ECB at some stage," he
said. "Whatever that will be, it is more likely to be positive
for gold than not. Either they will have to cut rates, or they
will have to be more accommodating."
"That just adds to what we're seeing happening in the United
States," he said. "It seems that people are more convinced that
gold will not come off. Whenever gold retreats $20, $30, we see
decent buying coming through."
Gold had a choppy month in August, peaking at a record
$1,911.46 an ounce and trading within its biggest range in
absolute terms since January 1980, when gold hit a record $835
an ounce, or above $2,000 in inflation-adjusted terms.
It is being lifted by expectations that the failure of the
U.S. economic recovery to gain traction will force the Federal
Reserve to embark on a third round of quantitative easing.
"The positive for gold (after Friday's payrolls U.S. data)
lies in the possible policy response to the lack of employment
growth," said HSBC in a note.
"Market discussions quickly centered on the possibility of a
third round of quantitative easing. The two previous bouts of QE
saw significant gold price appreciation."
COIN SALES CLIMB
Managed money in gold futures and options reduced their net
length for a fourth straight week to August 30, the latest data
from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed late
on Friday.
"Current positioning is in line with the year-to-date weekly
average, and considering the uptick in both U.S. and European
risks this week, we certainly don't consider current spec
positioning as been excessive," UBS said in a note.
Sales of gold and silver American Eagle coins were at their
highest since January in August, meanwhile, data from the U.S.
Mint showed. The Mint sold 112,000 ounces of gold coins and 3.68
million ounces of silver coins last month.
Gold prices quickly shrugged off news that the Shanghai Gold
Exchange had temporarily raised trade margins -- which cover the
risk of default -- for its gold and silver forward contracts.
A margin requirement hike on COMEX gold contracts was
instrumental in pulling gold from record highs last week.
"It's not going to have a major effect," said Standard
Bank's de Wet. "A lot of demand we see out of Asia is physical
rather than speculative."
Among other precious metals, silver was flat at
$43.19 an ounce. Holdings of the world's largest silver-backed
exchange-traded fund, the iShares Silver Trust , rose 35
tonnes on Friday, the trust said.
Spot platinum was up 0.1 percent at $1,880.25 an
ounce, while palladium was down 1.6 percent at $773.40 an
ounce. Gold regained its premium over platinum, with the
autocatalyst metal struggling for traction as demand fears grew.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey)