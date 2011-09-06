* Gold in dollars falls, soars in Swiss francs
* Gold expected to benefit from safe-haven flows
* Coming up: U.S. August ISM non-manufacturing survey; 1400
GMT
(Updates prices)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Sept 6 Gold fell from record highs on
Tuesday, after Switzerland's decision to peg its currency to the
euro shook financial markets and battered the franc, putting the
price of bullion in Swiss francs on track for its largest daily
gain in three years.
The Swiss National Bank said on Tuesday it would
set a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro
and would enforce it by buying foreign currency in unlimited
quantities.
The Swiss franc tumbled by more than 7 percent against the
dollar and by more than 8.5 percent against the euro. Gold
priced in the Swiss currency rose by more than 7
percent, and was set for its biggest daily gain since
mid-September 2008, when the global credit crunch intensified,
prompting the U.S. Federal Reserve to halve rates to 1.0
percent.
Spot gold was last quoted down 0.6 percent at
$1,891.60 an ounce 1044 GMT, having risen earlier to a record
$1,920.30 an ounce.
"Particularly for investors with proportional assets in Swiss
francs, this will strengthen the appeal of gold relative to the
Swiss currency. It has to be seen as bullish certainly from the
private bank side of the gold market," said Credit Suisse
analyst Tom Kendall.
"We've seen U.S. Treasuries have their reputation as
'risk-free assets' damaged. Now we've got the Swiss franc
subject to substantial and ongoing intervention by the SNB and
so yes, it does strengthen gold's claim as a safe-haven."
Gold's 34-percent rally so far this year, fuelled largely by
the impact on the currency markets from investor concern over
the damage to the U.S. and euro zone economies from their vast
debt burdens, is the largest yearly gain since 1979.
Market players are increasingly unconvinced of European
leaders' ability to tackle the regional debt crisis and prevent
it spreading, while the resilience of the U.S. economy is coming
into greater doubt after last week's employment report showed
zero growth in the number of jobs created in August.
In the money markets, some indicators of funding stress are
back at levels last seen in 2008, when the global credit crunch
unfolded, pushing up interbank lending rates to the point where
credit markets were frozen and central banks pumped trillions of
dollars into the financial system.
FLIGHT TO SAFETY
Traditional safe-havens such as government bonds, gold and
the Swiss franc itself usually benefit in times of financial or
economic uncertainty.
After the downgrade to the triple-A credit rating of U.S.
debt and the SNB's decision to peg the franc, gold could well be
the last remaining true safe-haven, but investors have not been
flocking to it in droves in recent weeks.
The latest data on flows into exchange-traded funds shows
global holdings of gold have fallen by nearly 2.5 million ounces
over the last month to their lowest in six weeks at 67.4 million
ounces.
"It's the fact that we are seeing one of the central banks
making a move and taking a decision. We've been left in limbo
for days in Europe," said Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen.
"If we see the Swiss franc pegged, where else can you go if the
uncertainties continue other than into gold?"
Adding to the longer-term case for holding gold, workers in
Italy began a strike on Tuesday as the centre-right government
of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi scrambled to secure
parliamentary backing for a package of austerity measures.
In Spain, a union leader told the state television that in
mid-August the Prime Minister told unions the country was close
to needing a bailout, at a time when markets had driven yields
on Spanish bonds dangerously close to the levels that forced
Greece and others to seek emergency funding.
In other precious metals, silver fell by 1.6 percent
to $42.22 an ounce, along with platinum , which fell 0.9
percent to $1,865.99 an ounce. Palladium was trading up
0.6 percent at $765.00.
