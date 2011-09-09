(Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
* Gold rises back above $1,880/oz after volatile week
* Japan's Tanaka recycles record gold volume in August
* Coming up: G7 finance ministers' meeting in France
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Sept 9 Gold prices climbed nearly 1
percent on Friday, clawing back more of the week's losses, ahead
of a G7 finance ministers' meeting this weekend at which
officials will come under heavy pressure to take action to
revive economic growth.
The precious metal has had a volatile week, trading in a
near-$130 range after a swift correction followed Tuesday's
record high at $1,920.30 an ounce.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,881.49 an ounce at
0904 GMT, having earlier risen as high as $1,885.50.
"Personally, I think we ought to test the $1,900 level later
this afternoon," said Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS
Finance in Geneva.
"Market attention will be on the G7 meeting that starts
today in France and will last over the weekend, where
speculation has been that a concerted effort to stimulate the
global economy could be announced."
France has called for a coordinated response from the Group
of Seven nations after anxiety over Europe's debt crisis led
world stock markets to drop in recent weeks, though differences
between the economic problems facing the United States, Britain
and euro zone states are complicating the task.
Concerns over euro zone debt and speculation that more U.S.
monetary easing could be on the cards kept gold firmly
underpinned during this week's correction, while lower prices
attracted investors in physical metal back to the market.
Gold also benefited from muted interest in assets seen as
higher risk. European shares fell as traders were underwhelmed
by a $447 billion jobs package unveiled by U.S. President Barack
Obama on Thursday, and after the Federal Reserve unveiled no new
stimulus measures.
The euro meanwhile fell to a near six-month low against the
yen and a two-month low versus the dollar as investors sold the
single currency after the European Central Bank dropped its
policy tightening bias the previous day.
"Weaker developed market growth and the enhanced risk of
debt-induced deflation in the United States and Europe
materially enhanced the appeal of gold as a safe haven asset,"
said Morgan Stanley in a note.
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for August delivery were up $26.60
an ounce at $1,884.10.
SCRAP RETURNS TO THE MARKET
There were some signs that high prices were attracting
recycled metal back to the market, however. Japan's largest
bullion house, Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo, said it recycled a record
1.9 tonnes of gold from jewellery and ingots brought in by
customers in August alone as prices hit record highs.
That outstripped the 1.831 tonnes of gold it recycled in the
first six months of the year.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.7
percent at $42.62 an ounce.
The gold:silver ratio -- the number of silver ounces needed
to buy and ounce of gold -- steadied around 44 after dropping as
low as 31 in April as both metals hit record highs. Buyers are
wary of silver after its sharp correction early this year.
"With the deterioration in the economic outlook for both
Europe and the U.S., and the recovery in Japan appearing to have
paused at least temporarily, demand for silver from the global
electronics industry appears to be under threat, which may leave
the metal vulnerable to potential price underperformance versus
gold," said Natixis in a weekly report.
Spot platinum was down 0.1 percent at $1,853.40 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.6 percent at $756.78
an ounce.
(Editing by James Jukwey)