* Anglogold expects gold to hit $2,200 by 2012
* Low interest rates support gold purchases
* Fed's Tuesday/Wednesday meeting a focus
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Sept 19 Gold prices rallied on Monday as
a series of political setbacks over the weekend reinforced fears
about the deteriorating euro zone debt crisis, prompting
investors to seek refuge in the precious metal.
Spot gold was bid at $1,821.00 a troy ounce at 0900
GMT from $1,810.73 late in New York on Friday. The precious
metal hit a record high of $1,920.30 on September 6.
The cancellation of a visit by Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou to the United States to chair an emergency cabinet
meeting at home and a regional election defeat for German
Chancellor Angela Merkel added to perceptions of a worsening
crisis.
"Buying interest is picking up and given ongoing problems in
the euro zone and the financial system, safe-haven demand should
remain strong," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.
"Last week's correction was just a short term brief downward
move."
Spot gold hit a three-week low of $1,761.94 an ounce on
Friday.
EU finance ministers at meetings ending on Saturday broke no
new ground in dealing with the crisis and made no decision on
whether to give more firepower to the 440-billion euro bailout
fund as suggested by U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.
Markets are expected to focus on a policy meeting of the
U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday. Any announcement
of further stimulus for the economy could help buoy gold prices.
OPPORTUNITY COST
Gold prices are expected to hit $2,200 by 2012, supported by
the economic uncertainties in Europe and the United States, said
the chief executive of AngloGold Ashanti , the world's
third-largest gold producer.
"The European sovereign debt crisis remains unresolved,
underpinning investment demand, and we see an extended period of
negative real interest rates," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
Low or negative interest rates mean there is no opportunity
cost to holding gold as major currencies such as the dollar, yen
or sterling yield little or nothing in interest.
The Federal Reserve, facing rising global financial strains
and recession fears, is poised to increase downward pressure on
longer-term interest rates next week in a bid to help the
sputtering U.S. recovery.
"Beyond near-term weakness, we remain positive on gold as
uncertainty heightens over Europe and the near-term outlook for
the US, as well financial market instability," Barclays Capital
said in a note.
"(Gold's) downside has been cushioned by physical demand and
looks to be increasingly supported amid the seasonally strong
period for demand."
Analysts expect gold to be supported at $1,800 an ounce, a
level at which Asian buyers have been seen returning to buy.
On the upside, gold is likely to zigzag up towards $1,930 an
ounce, with an immediate target at $1,860, said Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
Silver tracked gold higher. It was at $40.32 an ounce
from $40.60 late on Friday.
Platinum was at $1,809.25 from $1,804.83 and
palladium at $723.00 from $727.05 an ounce.
Platinum and palladium have recently come under pressure
from expectations of weaker demand from the auto industry, which
uses precious industrial metals to make catalytic converters.
