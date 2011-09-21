(Updates throughout; prvs SINGAPORE)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Sept 21 Gold held steady above $1,800 an
ounce on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve
policy meeting at which the U.S. central bank is expected to
unveil its next steps to revive the world's largest economy.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is widely expected
to signal that it will rebalance its portfolio of Treasury
holdings in favour of longer-dated debt, which should help it
anchor longer-dated interest rates, rather than embark on a
another multi-billion round of government bond buying, or
quantitative easing.
Gold has been a major beneficiary of the Fed's QE
programmes, having gained more than 40 percent since the central
bank's most recent round of bond-buying, which ran from November
2010 to June this year.
While few in the market expect QE3, any measures that keep
U.S. rates low in the face of a struggling economy should
support gold in the longer-run.
Spot gold was last up 0.4 percent on the day at
$1,810.79 an ounce by 0935 GMT, having nearly eased the
week-to-date decline that was apparent the day before.
So far this month, gold is down by 0.7 percent and set for
its first monthly fall since June, but on a quarterly basis, it
is set for its strongest gain since 1986 as consumers and
investors alike remain undeterred by near-record highs.
"I was among the ones who thought a nice correction down to
$1,700 would be very good for the market. But it looks like
every time we got close to $1,760, the size of the physical
demand was large enough to take the gold higher," said MKS
Finance head of trading Afshin Nabavi.
"We will have to wait until the FOMC. I don't think there
will be any possibility of QE3, but probably they will mention
the bonds (rebalancing) and already the dollar is benefiting
from it this morning."
Ordinarily, a pick-up in the dollar would act as a headwind
to gold, but this inverse correlation has eroded this month and
the two assets have been positively correlated for 11 straight
trading days, the longest such stretch in seven months.
In the latest sign that U.S. growth has stalled, new
construction of U.S. homes fell more than expected in August,
keeping pressure on President Barack Obama to do more to help
the economy.
"The expectation of some sort of easing from the Fed and
poor economic data will make it difficult for gold to break
sharply below $1,800," said Li Ning, an analyst at Shanghai
CIFCO Futures.
RUNAWAY BULLS
Highlighting the bullishness within the gold market, an
annual survey of gold investors and analysts at the world's
largest bullion traders event showed participants believe the
price will rise beyond $2,000 an ounce in the next year,
although it will not match the record-breaking 50 percent surge
of the last 12 months.
With no let up seen in the financial markets uncertainty
that fanned the safe-haven investment spree, bullion XAU= is
expected to rise to $2,019 an ounce by November 2012, according
to an anonymous survey of delegates at the conclusion of the
London Bullion Market Association's (LBMA) annual conference on
Tuesday. That is about 12 percent above current levels.
Silver rose by 1.6 percent to $40.34 an ounce,
mimicking the steady tone of the gold market.
In fundamental news for silver, imports into key consumer
China rose to two-month highs in August, but at 314,706 kg, they
were down by a third year-on-year and below both the monthly
average of 316,865 kgs for this year and the 2010 monthly
average of 436,777 kgs.
The Chinese data also showed a 9 percent yearly rise in
imports of palladium to five-month highs. The metal is used
primarily in catalytic converters in gasoline-powered vehicles
and China, home to the world's largest car market, is a key
source of demand.
Spot palladium was last up 0.3 percent on the day at
$714.28 an ounce, while platinum was up 0.7 percent at
$1,786.99 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by
Alison Birrane)