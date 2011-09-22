(Updates throughout)
* Gold buckles as dollar gains post-Fed
* Palladium drops to lowest in ten months
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims; 1230 GMT
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Sept 22 Gold fell on Thursday,
after the Federal Reserve's widely-anticipated move to boost
U.S. growth lifted the dollar but pummelled global equities and
hit the entire commodities complex.
Palladium fell to its lowest price in 10 months and
U.S. palladium futures PAv1 lost nearly 6 percent in their
biggest one-day slide in six months after a key measure of
Chinese manufacturing showed factory activity in the world's top
commodity consumer contracted for a third month in a row.
Warning of "significant" downside economic risks, the U.S.
central bank said it would launch a $400 billion programme to
shift its $2.85 trillion balance sheet more heavily towards
longer-term debt.
The decision, while widely-expected, disappointed investors
who had hoped for stronger stimulus measures, which prompted a
slide in stocks and commodity prices. MKTS/GLOB COM/WRAP
The dollar index rose to seven-month highs after the
Fed's decision heightened the appeal of shorter-dated U.S. debt
and gave the greenback's yield-appeal an edge over that of other
currencies, which in turn delivered a blow to gold.
The concern about the euro zone debt crisis will lend
support to the safe haven aspect of gold in the longer-run, but
momentum is lacking for bullion to march towards its record high
above $1,900 an ounce, analysts said.
Spot gold was last down 0.9 percent at $1,765.00 an
ounce by 1003 GMT, close to its lowest since late August.
"Looking at gold, you have periods when you have strength in
the dollar and rising gold, when both are seen as safe-havens,
but right now, you'd have thought that gold would be well
supported given the European situation, the U.S. situation and a
slowing China," said Societe Generale analyst David Wilson.
"It's really the dollar rally that is not particularly
helpful," he said.
Gold has fallen by 3.2 percent so far in September, plagued
by rising volatility and the strength of the dollar, although so
far this quarter, it has hit record highs above $1,900 an ounce
and is up 18 percent in its largest quarterly rally in 25 years.
"For the short term, gold is likely to remain in
the range of $1,750 and $1,850," said Ong Yi Ling, an analyst at
Phillip Futures.
"If we do see $1,700, that could potentially cause a greater
correction to $1,500."
INVESTORS WARY BUT STILL BUYING
Global holdings of gold in exchange-traded products fell
since the end of August, as investors grew wary of its wide
price swings and the uncertain economic outlook cut their
appetite for any kind of risk.
After hefty inflows of metal late last week, however, the
global gold ETFs tracked by Reuters show a rise of nearly
300,000 ounces of metal this month, indicating that investor
appetite for gold is intact.
Investors are shifting their attention to the Group of 20
talks, due to take place in Washington on Thursday and Friday,
where Europe will be under heavy pressure to stem its deepening
debt crisis.
In other metals, palladium, used mainly in catalytic
converters to reduce a vehicle's emissions, fell to its lowest
since last November after the HSBC China Flash Purchasing
Managers' Index showed a third monthly consecutive contraction
in factory activity.
The index dipped to 49.4 from August's final figure of 49.9.
A reading below 50 indicates contraction.
Economists and Chinese officials have widely predicted
China's growth will slow, largely because of waning exports. The
country, known as the factory to the world, is especially
vulnerable to fading demand from the United States and Europe,
its two biggest export markets.
Palladium relies heavily on the Chinese car market for
demand, where it is used in autocatalysts in gasoline-powered
vehicles.
Imports of the metal rose by 9 percent year-on-year last
month to their highest in five months, but evidence of a slowing
China has cut investor appetite for palladium, as reflected by
the 15 percent fall so far this year in holdings of the metal in
ETFs.
Spot palladium was last down 2.8 percent at $667.22
an ounce, while most-active U.S. December palladium futures
PAv1 were down 5.86 percent at $671.95 an ounce.
Platinum was down 1.3 percent at $1,733.74 an ounce,
while silver was down 2.2 percent at $38.71 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; editing by
Anthony Barker)