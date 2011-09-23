(Updates prices, adds comments, previous SINGAPORE)

* Gold on track for biggest weekly drop since May

* Recent volatility prompts caution on buying on dips

* G20 pledges bank support, eyed bolder euro fund

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Sept 23 Gold hit a one-month low on Friday and was set to post its sharpest weekly drop since May, hit by a sell-off in the commodities complex and with some traders citing selling in the precious metal to cover losses in other asset classes.

At 1030 GMT, spot gold fell to a $1,718.94 a troy ounce, having earlier hit a fresh session low at $1,715.94-- its lowest level in nearly a month as commodities came under heavy pressure while the dollar pared earlier falls.

A stronger dollar puts pressure on gold as it makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Traders also blamed gold's fall on distress selling by investors who have grown increasingly uncomfortable with the turmoil on the credit market and were looking to cover losses from other asset classes such as equities.

In an attempt to soothe investors, finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 said they would take "all steps necessary" to calm the global financial system and said central banks were ready to provide liquidity, helping the euro advance against the dollar.

But analysts said investors were likely to watch further developments on the global economy before piling further into gold, with the metal's recent volatility prompting some caution.

Gold hit a record high of $1,920.30 earlier this month. This week it has fallen more than 4 percent and is on track for its biggest weekly drop since early May. It is still up more than 22 percent in the year to date.

"When gold is volatile like this a lot of buyers just sit on their hands and watch. They get nervous. Price volatility is destructive for investors because it erodes their confidence," said Ross Norman of Sharps Pixley.

"People are looking for opportunities to buy into gold on dips. There's scope for upside here but I don't think it will race back towards $1,920 (an ounce)in a hurry."

The next immediate support for gold would be $1,700, and $1,650 if that was breached, traders and analysts said.

U.S. gold futures GCcv1 shed more than 1 percent to $1,722.3 an ounce, the lowest since Aug. 25, before trading at $1,735 but were headed for a 3.8 percent loss from a week earlier.

Silver prices tracked losses in industrial metals. Spot silver fell 6 percent to $33.65, its lowest since early July.

U.S. silver futures SIcv1 tumbled more than 6 percent to $34.32, headed for a weekly loss of 15 percent -- the sharpest weekly decline since early May.

Holdings of the largest silver-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust fell 0.31 percent on Thursday from Wednesday.

"This and the latest price trend show that silver is still not regarded as a safe haven, but rather as a precious metal with an industrial character," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

"We have a similar view and believe that while strong hands will soon take over the helm in the case of gold, silver could remain under pressure."

In platinum group metals, platinum slipped 0.5 percent to $1,670.53 an ounce, while spot palladium rose to $646.97 an ounce from Thursday's close at $640.58. (Editing by Anthony Barker)