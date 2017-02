LONDON, Sept 23 Gold prices fell to a one-month low on Friday, hit by a sell-off in the commodities complex as the dollar pared earlier falls, with some traders also citing selling in the precious metal to cover losses in other asset classes.

At 1019 GMT, spot gold fell almost 1 percent to $1,719.29 a troy ounce, having earlier traded at a one-month low of $1,715.94.

Spot silver fell 6 percent to $33.78 an ounce. (Reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by Alison Birrane)