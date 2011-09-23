* Gold down 6 pct in two days
* Silver at seven-month lows
* Recent market volatility even deters "buying on dips"
(Recasts, updates prices and market activity to U.S.
session; adds second byline and NEW YORK to dateline)
By Barani Krishnan and Harpreet Bhal
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 23 Gold and silver prices
plunged for a second day on Friday in one the worst selloffs
since the 2008 financial crisis that signaled an end at least
in the near term to the long rally in precious metals.
Bullion and gold futures fell 6 percent and silver tumbled
14 percent as global recession fears made investors treat
precious metals like any commodity, ignoring their safe-haven
appeal that once made them a must-have in times of trouble.
Adding to Thursday's losses, gold is down almost 9 percent
over the last two days, while silver has lost nearly 25
percent. In the case of gold particularly, it was the
third-worst daily loss in the past 20 years.
Traders said talk of hedge fund liquidation, possible sale
of precious metals to cover losses in other markets and margin
calls against long positions added to the downward pressure.
"We're making new lows and the bull case for gold is on
pause for the near term," said Adam Klopfenstein, senior market
strategist for precious metals at Lind Waldock in Chicago.
"In the near-term, the flight-to-quality interest in owning
gold is also out of the window as people are not interested in
buying it even in the face of fears in the economy. Until it
stabilizes, I'm staying out of this market."
By 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT), the spot price of bullion
XAU= was down 6 percent at below $1,631 an ounce, after
falling to a session low under $1,628.
U.S. gold futures' benchmark December contract GCZ1 was
also down 6 percent to trade under $1,635 after a session low
below $1,632.
Spot silver XAG= was down to a seven-month low of $30.53
an ounce, versus Thursday's last trade at $35.36.