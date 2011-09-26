(Updates throughout)
* Gold set for largest three-day fall in 28 years
* Flight to cash prompts widespread selling
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Sept 26 Gold was set for its biggest
three-day loss in 28 years on Monday, as investors fled
commodity markets in a scramble to secure cash in the face of
mounting fear over the impact of a potential Greek debt default
on the rest of the euro zone.
European policymakers began working on new ways to stop
fallout from Greece's near-bankruptcy from inflicting more
damage on the world economy after stinging criticism for failing
to stem the debt crisis.
European equities fell, while industrial commodities such as
crude oil LCOc1 and base metals bore the brunt of
investor desire for cash in the face of mounting uncertainty.
In the last three days alone, gold has fallen by nearly 10
percent in its largest three-day slide since February 1983 and
implied volatility has risen to a 2-1/2 year high.
Spot gold was last down 3.0 percent on the day at
$1,621.49 an ounce by 0903 GMT, having fallen earlier by as much
as 7.4 percent, putting the difference between the intraday high
and low at $128.40, the largest daily price swing on record.
"It shows you that at times of extreme stress,
there is not a suitable substitute to liquidity and although
gold is liquid by metal standards, in comparison to treasuries,
when you get this kind of flight to cash, then it really is cash
that counts and that means U.S. dollars," said Credit Suisse
analyst Tom Kendall.
"The markets are going to continue to react this week to the
political situation within Europe and I don't see any quick
resolution or stimulus coming to the markets."
After a weekend of being told by the United States, China
and other countries that they must get more aggressive in their
crisis response, European officials focused on ways to beef up
their existing 440 billion-euro rescue fund.
Deep differences remained over whether the European Central
Bank should commit more of its massive resources to shoring up
Europe's banks and help struggling euro zone member countries.
INVESTORS RUN
The lack of consensus on a lasting solution to the euro zone
debt crisis has been a major driver in this year's rise in the
gold price to record highs above $1,900 an ounce.
"The rise in volatility taking place in the gold price was
clearly an indication that gold was no longer a low-risk asset.
So there are a few signs there that would have given you pause
for thought, but inevitably when the move happens, everyone is
taken a little bit by surprise," said Natixis commodities
strategist Nic Brown.
"I would suggest that part of what is happening is a
collective move away from commodities by investors. The fact
that there is carnage going on across the commodities spectrum
indicates there are a fair few investors who are getting cold
feet at this stage and that has hit some precious metals
disproportionately," he said.
Last week's data on investment in U.S. gold futures shows
specualtors cut their holdings to their lowest level in over two
years, as reflected by the fall in net non-commercial open
interest on COMEX. <0#CFTC>
Short-term interest rates on dollars and other major
currencies, have shot up this month, as banks have become
increasingly unwilling to extend funding to each other because
of fears over their individual exposure to the debt of the
peripheral euro zone nations.
Gold is often sold off as a means of raising dollars when
funding conditions deteriorate, much as they did in late 2008
with the onset of the credit crunch that ensued from banks
witholding lending because of their concern over counterparty
exposure to toxic U.S. mortgage-backed assets.
"Gold is one of the few assets that remains in positive
territory this year, in a sense it is one of the last assets
standing, and because of this as investors head for cash they
sell the assets that have performed. Essentially gold is a
victim of its own success as liquidity trumps," wrote UBS
analyts Edel Tully in a note.
Silver came under fire, falling by as much as 16 percent at
one point in the day and set for its worst three-day fall on
record, having lost more than 25 percent in this period.
The spot price was last down 4.9 percent at $29.54 an
ounce, its lowest since last November.
Platinum fell by more than 3 percent to $1,543.75 an
ounce, its lowest since May last year, while palladium
fell 0.3 percent to $627.97 an ounce, its lowest since last
October.
