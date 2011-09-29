(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Sept 29 Gold recovered on Thursday from
the previous session's sell-off as lower prices attracted
buyers, with concern over the ability of euro zone authorities
to resolve the bloc's debt crisis still underpinning the metal's
appeal as a store of value.
But investors remained wary that fresh financial market
ructions linked to the euro zone debt crisis could spark more
losses in the precious metal, which this week has fallen as much
as 20 percent from September's record highs.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,616.60 an ounce at
0938 GMT, having hit a low of $1,597.84 late on Wednesday as
stocks, the euro and other assets seen as higher risk tumbled,
sparking gold selling to cover losses on other markets.
"There was a range of reasons for the sell-off, but there is
also potential for us to come back again," said Danske Bank
analyst Christin Tuxen.
"Gold is the one currency without debt liabilities, so if
you are worried about the debt situation in the U.S. and euro
zone, an obvious currency to look towards is gold. There are
still reasons for it to be regarded as a safe haven."
Stocks markets clawed back some losses in early trade,
though confidence remained fragile as investors waited to see
whether German Chancellor Angela Merkel would face dissent in
her own party in a vote over the euro zone rescue fund.
This could potentially make further decisions on resolving
the euro zone debt crisis difficult. The euro rose 0.7 percent
against the dollar and German bund futures edged lower on
Thursday on hopes the vote would be positive.
"A stronger euro on a 'good vote' will probably help gold,
given the way the metal has been reacting to EUR/USD of late,"
said UBS in a note.
"While any sign of rising dissent within Merkel's party
should be a bigger positive for gold - and would indeed have
been a few weeks ago - we don't think it would play out that way
now as gold has shown greater vulnerability to dollar strength
of late."
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for December delivery were down 20
cents an ounce at $1,617.90.
DEMAND STRONG
Despite its recent losses, gold remains one of this year's
best-performing assets, up 15 percent against 6 percent drop in
European shares , a 26 percent fall in copper prices and
a 2 percent rise in the euro's value versus the dollar.
Physical gold demand, especially in Asia, has been extremely
strong as prices retreated from record highs. Premiums for gold
bars were at their strongest since at least February in
Singapore and Hong Kong and their highest in a year in India.
Meanwhile, holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
have remained relatively robust.
"Volumes have been heavy as investors, on the Exchanges at
least, have been forced to dump gold for cash," said RBS in a
weekly note on Thursday. "There has been very little movement in
the ETFs, however, signalling that the core holders are not
going to desert gold as an important risk hedge."
Among other precious metals, silver was up 1.7
percent at $30.38 an ounce. Silver prices have suffered hefty
losses this month, plunging by more than a quarter as the
support offered by higher gold prices evaporated.
Spot platinum was up 0.4 percent at $1,528 an ounce,
while palladium was up 0.4 percent at $618 an ounce.
Platinum retained its unprecedented discount to gold prices
as buyers worried a more anaemic economic environment would
weigh on demand for industrial precious metals.
"Platinum margins are being squeezed by rising labour costs,
and prices are falling due to weakness across the commodities
complex," said Standard Chartered in a report.
"While we expect prices to trend higher in the year ahead,
downside risks are elevated. High-cost producers might therefore
want to sell into rallies as insurance against further margin
erosion."
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)