(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
* Gold benefits as worries over debt hurt euro, stocks
* Bullion set for worst month in nearly 3 years but
quarterly gain
* Silver set for monthly and quarterly decline
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Sept 30 Gold rose more than 1 percent on
Friday but was on track for its biggest quarterly gain this year
as concerns that the euro zone debt crisis was far from resolved
weighed on stock markets and the euro, lifting interest in
bullion as an alternative.
The metal is set to end September with a loss of more than
10 percent, however, its worst monthly performance since Oct.
2008, after extreme volatility saw it peak at a record $1,920.30
an ounce and trade in a near $400 range.
Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,929.79 an ounce at
1007 GMT.
The risk aversion that drove prices higher earlier in the
quarter turned negative for gold as a slide in other assets
prompted selling of the metal to cover losses elsewhere. A rise
in margin requirements for U.S. gold futures also weighed.
Longer term, however, it is still expected to benefit from
concerns over the U.S. and euro zone economies and the
instability of the wider financial markets.
"Any time you have a sharp spike in risk aversion, gold
prices tend to come off, and then once the markets start to
normalise, prices tend to benefit," said said Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer.
"The fact that gold gets caught up makes perfect sense -- if
you've got margin calls... and other positions under water, that
will cause selling," he added.
"Ultimately the fundamentals that we thought were positive
for gold are still in place -- issues in Europe and the United
States, slowing GDP growth, central banks doing their magic."
European shares opened lower on Friday and were on track to
record their worst quarterly performance since late 2008 as
markets grappled with slowing global growth and the long-running
euro zone sovereign debt crisis.
The euro also slipped versus the dollar on doubts about the
firepower of a strengthened euro zone bailout fund, leaving it
on track for its biggest monthly loss in ten months, while
German Bund futures rose.
Assets seen as higher risk, like stocks and the euro, lost
the uplift they had received from the German parliament's
approval of a plan agreed in July to expand the euro zone's
bailout fund.
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for December delivery were up
$15.50 an ounce at $1,632.80.
ETF INVESTORS HOLD FIRM
Holdings of the world's biggest gold-backed exchange fund,
New York's SPDR Gold Trust , dipped by 10 tonnes, the
exchange said on Thursday, but were almost unchanged
month-on-month despite the fluctuations in gold prices.
"The price drops were driven by investors' reaction to
declines in equities, and were a combination of the need to
raise cash or lock in profits," said HSBC in a note. "As long as
ETF holdings remain steady, we expect gold prices eventually to
stabilize and resume their long-term advance."
Data from the International Monetary Fund showed central
banks also added to gold reserves in August, with Thailand
buying 9.3 tonnes last month, Russia adding 5.6 tonnes and
Bolivia buying 7 tonnes of gold.
Demand for physical gold, which picked up as prices declined
from record highs, remained a firm support to the market, with
the advent of the Indian festival season helping drive buying in
the world's biggest gold consumer.
The physical sector saw a buzz of activity in Hong Kong,
with jewellers from China stocking up before the Golden Week
holiday next week. Premiums for gold bars were steady at a
7-month high at $3 an ounce .
Silver was up 1.6 percent at $31.05 an ounce.
Holdings of the largest silver ETF, the iShares Silver Trust
, fell nearly 23 tonnes on Thursday.
Silver prices have also seen extreme volatility this month,
in line with gold, and are set to end the month 25 percent
lower, and the quarter down 10 percent.
Spot platinum was up 1.2 percent at $1,535.50 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.2 percent at $616.97
an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore)