(Updates throughout)
* Gold in three-day rally, longest run of gains in a month
* Turkish imports hit three-year high
* Coming up: U.S. total vehicle sales
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Oct 3 Gold headed for its third straight
daily rise on Monday, having in September posted its largest
monthly slide since 2008, after Greece warned it will miss
deficit targets set to avoid bankruptcy, unleashing a sell-off
in equities and commodities.
European equities slid by more than 2 percent, while copper
fell nearly 4 percent and crude oil dropped 1 percent, after
Greece said it will miss the deficit targets set in July as part
of a massive bailout package, showing that drastic steps to
avert bankruptcy may not be enough.
Having staged its largest one-month drop since the credit
crunch of 2008 in September as the escalation in the Greek
crisis prompted an investor stampede to the comparative safety
of the dollar, gold has for now assumed its more habitual
trading pattern of rising in times of financial or economic
uncertainty.
Spot gold rose by 2.2 percent to trade at $1,658.30
an ounce by 0944 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery
rose 2.5 percent to $1,662.50 an ounce.
"Oil is down, so it does look like that classic safe-haven
(play) . it could all be down again in few hours time, so it's
hard to know if it's a sustained recovery," said Mitsubishi
analyst Matthew Turner.
"We have got Bernanke speaking tomorrow, we have the ECB
rate decision on Thursday and non-farm payrolls on Friday. So
it's a data-packed week . You'd think the balance of the news
would be gold-friendly, or at least what we used to describe as
gold-friendly before it fell so sharply, which was bad economic
data and bad economies and loose monetary policy. The problem
for gold could be if any serious rallies will see selling into
them if some people think it's a good chance to get out."
DATA BLITZ
The European Central Bank holds a regular policy meeting
this week at which it is widely expected to leave benchmark euro
zone rates on hold at 1.5 percent and signal a shift in its
interest-rate rise cycle after a raft of weak economic data and
a rapid deterioration in funding conditions for some of the
region's more indebted nations.
Also on the slate, Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke is
scheduled to testify on the economic outlook to the Joint
Economic Committee on Tuesday.
The head of the U.S. central bank put markets on notice last
week, signalling that despite already having spent trillions of
dollars to stimulate growth, the Fed would do more if inflation
falls too far and the threat of deflation grows.
Meanwhile, a draft budget by the Greek government forecast
bigger deficits than expected despite harsh new austerity
measures raised doubts over a planned second international
bailout, hurting the euro and sending euro-priced gold up
by more than 2 percent in its biggest one-day rally in a month.
The gold price fell by nearly 11 percent in dollar terms in
September, having hit a record high in the early part of the
month, its largest one-month fall since October 2008, while on a
quarterly basis, the third three months of 2011 marked gold's
strongest performance since the final quarter of last year.
With the 20 percent fall in the gold price from September's
peak at $1,920.30 an ounce, physical consumers of the metal have
been lured back into the market, even though speculators cut
their investment the precious metal in favour of owning U.S.
dollars.
The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission on holdings of gold futures shows speculators cut
their position to its lowest since the second quarter of 2009,
highlighting the move from hard assets to U.S. dollars that
stripped 8.8 percent off the bullion price in two weeks.
Meanwhile, currency speculators raised their bets on the
U.S. dollar to their highest since June 2010.
"After the recent washout, gold positioning is far from
extended and this is quite a bullish signal for price strength
ahead. The 'clean' nature of current spec positions, along with
physical and long-term demand, is creating a very healthy
foundation for gold to climb from," wrote UBS analyst Edel
Tully.
Markets are closed in world number two consumer China for a
public holiday. But demand for other key gold-buying regions has
picked up in the last couple of weeks, pushing Asian premiums
for delivery to their highest since the start of the year.
In world number three consumer Turkey, gold imports rose
18.23 tonnes in September, their highest in exactly three years,
according to data from the Istanbul Gold Exchange.
In other precious metals, silver rose by 3.2 percent
to $30.84 an ounce, having fallen by nearly 28 percent in
September, its biggest one-month fall since the early 1980s.
Echoing the weakness plaguing other industrial commodities,
platinum fell by 0.7 percent to $1,514.24 an ounce, while
palladium lost another 1.2 percent on the day to trade
near one-year lows at $602.72, after having shed 22 percent last
month, its largest monthly fall in three years.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper)