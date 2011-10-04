(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
* Gold lifted by flight from stocks; Greek default feared
* Dollar firms against currency basket, other commodities
rise
* Platinum widens discount to gold to nearly $200/oz
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 4 Gold prices rose in Europe on
Tuesday as fears that Greece could be heading for a default,
potentially sparking a banking crisis in Europe, hurt stock
markets and prompted investors to seek out assets seen as lower
risk.
European shares fell 2.25 percent in early trade, while the
STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index tumbled as much as 4
percent. World stocks hit a fresh 15-month low.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,668.19 an ounce at
0907 GMT. Other assets seen as a relatively safe store of value,
such as German bunds and the Swiss franc, also climbed.
Investors are still wary towards gold after it was caught up
in a broad-based financial market rout in late September, which
saw heavy selling of the metal to cover losses on other markets.
Prices fell 20 percent from the record $1,920.30 an ounce they
hit early in the month.
"There is still potential for further slides should profit
taking again set in. I'm not really convinced gold weakness is
over," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.
"But gold is definitely living up to its status as a safe
haven at the moment. That is very reassuring for investors."
Despite putting in its weakest performance in nearly three
years in September, gold still managed to deliver its biggest
quarterly gain of 2011 in the third quarter, and is up more than
15 percent so far this year.
This is despite some gains in the dollar, which has inched
up 1.5 percent this year versus the euro. Gold is usually
pressured by a stronger dollar, which makes it more expensive
for other currency holders.
That traditional relationship has broken down since the
credit crunch of 2008 as both the dollar and gold were targeted
as stores of value. The dollar rose 0.4 percent against a
currency basket on Tuesday, in line with gold.
"(Gold's) ability to hold its ground despite EUR/USD trading
back down to 1.32 is encouraging," said Swiss bank UBS.
"Gold has separated itself from the wider pack, trading up
to a high of $1,678... as it takes strength from the news that
Greece will likely have to wait until mid-November before it
receives the next aid tranche and little progress made on the
enhancement of the (European Financial Stability Fund)."
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for December delivery were up
$14.10 an ounce at $1,671.80.
COMMODITIES SLIDE
Among other commodities, oil and industrial metals like
copper and nickel fell as worries over the economic outlook hurt
demand expectations for raw materials.
Goldman Sachs reiterated its 12-month gold price target of
$1,860 an ounce, at the same as it cut its 2012 forecasts for
oil and copper prices.
"As we expect gold prices will continue to be driven in
large measure by the evolution of U.S. real interest rates and
with our U.S. economic outlook pointing for continued low levels
of U.S. real rates in 2012, we continue to recommend long
trading positions," it said.
Credit Suisse also raised its 2012 gold price forecast to
$1,850 an ounce, saying the metal, as a clear beneficiary of the
uncertainty and dislocations in financial markets, has further
upside with the crises set to continue.
Among other precious metals, silver prices also
climbed, up 1.7 percent at $30.83 an ounce. Spot platinum
was down 1.2 percent at $1,479.24 an ounce, while spot palladium
was up 1.3 percent at $588.72 an ounce.
Platinum widened its discount to gold to nearly $200 an
ounce, an unprecedented level, while the gold:platinum ratio --
the number of platinum ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold --
rose to 1.13, its highest since Reuters data began.
Platinum prices were hurt by a 29 percent hike in CME Group
trading margins on platinum futures, as the biggest operator of
U.S. futures exchanges moved to tame market volatility.
"Major automakers posted double-digit percentage U.S. sales
gains for September.... (but) September car sales in Italy and
France were weak, offsetting gains in Germany," said HSBC in a
note.
"More than half of annual platinum and palladium demand is
from the auto sector where it is a necessary component in the
production of catalytic converters and particulate filters."
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)