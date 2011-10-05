(Updates throughout, previous SINGAPORE)
* Gold extends previous session's slide, nears $1,600/oz
* Silver drops nearly 5 pct in gold's wake
* Further volatility likely to plague precious metals
* Oil, copper prices recover but platinum still under
pressure
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 5 Gold fell more than 1 percent on
Wednesday, extending the previous day's hefty losses, as rising
equities diverted some interest from the precious metal, and as
investors remained wary of buying into the market after its
recent sharp volatility.
Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,599.70 an ounce
at 0932 GMT. It shed 2 percent of its value late on Tuesday to
drop back below $1,600 an ounce, as investors sold stocks of the
metal to cover losses on other markets as stocks slid.
Silver also fell nearly 5 percent to a session low at
$28.45 an ounce. It was later at $28.62, down 4.3 percent.
Gains in European shares on Wednesday, led by banks after
European finance ministers agreed to safeguard lenders, did
little to reverse the previous day's losses as buyers spooked by
recent sharp price swings stayed away from precious metals.
"My sense is that gold is a bit like silver after its
collapse (in May) from almost $50 to around $35," said Deutsche
Bank analyst Michael Lewis. "It was incredibly erratic but with
quite a stable performance over about six to eight weeks."
"I don't there is going to be much clear direction for gold
at the moment," he added. "To some extent the market is just a
bit broken, and needs to repair itself... the strength that we
saw (earlier this year) is going be difficult to repeat."
Gold fell 20 percent last month from its early record high
at $1,920.30 as stock market volatility picked up, with
investors shaken by the worsening euro zone debt crisis.
European finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to safeguard
banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout
package for debt-laden Greece would go ahead.
The growing prospect of a Greek debt default has stoked
fears of a banking crisis in Europe that would aggravate the
global economic slowdown. This in turn has hurt stocks, leading
to heightened volatility, with a knock-on effect on gold.
"Separating itself from negative influences is by no means a
straightforward endeavour for gold and volatile price action is
clearly going to persist," said UBS in a note.
"Yesterday's moves highlight the difficulty of making sense
of the gold market in the current shaky environment."
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for December delivery were down
$14.50 an ounce at $1,601.50.
CURRENCIES FLUCTUATE, COMMODITIES CLIMB
The currency markets also remained volatile, with the euro
slipping and vulnerable to more selling if European policymakers
are not seen to be making progress on discussion to recapitalise
struggling banks.
While the single currency neared a 9-month low against the
dollar, the U.S. unit also fell 0.6 percent against a basket of
currencies as investors locked in profits.
Other commodities rebounded, with oil prices up around $2 a
barrel after Tuesday's slide, and industrial metals like copper
and aluminium climbing.
Spot platinum was down 2.1 percent at $1,433.99 an
ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.1 percent at $550.22
an ounce.
Although palladium ran into buying after prices hit their
lowest in a year on Tuesday, platinum fell to a fresh
22-month low on Wednesday and rhodium RHOD-LON its weakest in
two years as growth worries hurt industrial precious metals.
"The precious metals appear oversold, but changes in risk
appetite, with the financial markets moving rapidly from risk-on
to risk-off sentiments, are helping to create volatile price
swings," said HSBC in a note.
"The near-term price momentum appears lower, but in the case
of the platinum group metals, lower prices could threaten mine
production. This should help stabilize prices."
"Lower gold prices, in addition to stimulating emerging
market demand, may encourage official sector demand," it added.
"This leads us to look for prices of gold and the other precious
metals to bottom out in the near term."
(Reporting by Jan Harvey)