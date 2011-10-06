(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
* Rising stocks cut distressed selling of gold
* Guidance awaited from ECB on possible rate cuts
* Chinese appetite for platinum lacking, says UBS
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 6 Gold firmed in Europe on Thursday
as a strong recovery in equity markets cut selling of the
precious metal to cover losses elsewhere, and as physical buyers
took advantage of lower prices to stock up.
Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,651.49 an ounce at
0910 GMT, extending the previous session's 1 percent gains.
Trade is expected to be choppy ahead of a policy meeting and
press conference from the European Central Bank later.
Concerns over the outlook for the euro zone, as the bloc
wrestles with its stubborn debt crisis, were a key factor
pushing gold to a record $1,920.30 an ounce last month.
"It is extremely hard to see where the solution will come
from," said VM Group analyst Carl Firman. "I think (the euro
zone authorities) will be forced into a solution, but the
volatility is based around whether it will be sufficient, or
another stop-gap."
"We need to see some more definitive news, and in the
meantime, we will have a hell of a lot of volatility across the
markets," he said.
Gold saw its biggest decline in nearly three years last
month as pressurised selling to cover heavy stock market losses
pulled prices more than 20 percent from record highs and
prompted a period of intense volatility.
European equities extended the previous day's strong gains
on Thursday on hopes officials will succeed in their efforts to
support Europe's financial sector, while data raised optimism
the U.S. economy might avoid slipping into recession.
The euro rose against the dollar and German
government bonds fell on optimism over Europe's efforts to aid
the financial sector, ahead of the ECB meeting.
ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet is expected to prepare the
ground for a pre-Christmas interest rate cut at his final policy
meeting and offer banks further protection against the euro
zone's worsening debt storm.
"The ECB will publish their... rate decision with siren
calls for immediate rate cuts ringing in their ears," said CMC
Markets analyst Michael Hewson. "It seems likely that these
analysts could well end up being disappointed."
"Despite the folly of the ECB in raising interest rates
twice this year... it remains unlikely that Trichet, in his last
press conference as ECB head will acquiesce to the markets'
expectations," he added.
"It is more likely that the ECB will extend the unlimited
liquidity measures to banks, while in his press conference he
could well give clues about the prospects of a rate cut in the
November meeting,... Mario Draghi's first as ECB president."
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for December delivery were up
$12.80 an ounce at $1,654.40.
VENEZUELA REPATRIATES GOLD
Venezuela's central bank chief said the country will begin
repatriating its gold reserves from Western nations by
mid-November. President Hugo Chavez announced in August that the
nation would bring home almost all its $11 billion in gold
reserves held abroad.
Elsewhere, London clearing house LCH.Clearnet said on
Thursday it will accept gold bullion as collateral by the end of
this month, subject to regulatory approval.
Among other commodities, oil climbed more than $1 a barrel
and base metals rose strongly as stock markets rebounded.
Other precious metals rebounded, with silver rising
3.1 percent to $31.33 an ounce. Spot platinum was up 1.2
percent at $1,502.99 an ounce, while spot palladium was
up 3.9 percent at $592.72 an ounce.
"While Chinese appetite for gold appears to be little
affected by the holidays, platinum interest out of China has
been sorely lacking," said UBS in a note on Thursday.
"The lack of physical purchases could not have come at a
worst time, given the heaviness across industrial metals and
among risk assets in general," it added.
"This has aggravated platinum's widening discount to gold,
the platinum:gold ratio falling to fresh multi-decade lows
mostly under 0.90 over the past couple of days. This trend is
likely to continue given the lack of clear drivers that could
spur PGM demand in the near term."
(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Alison Birrane)