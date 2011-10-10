(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
* Dollar weakness after euro zone plan benefits commodities
* Asian gold demand firm as prices retreat
* Platinum, silver climb 2 percent, palladium up 5 pct
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 10 Gold rose more than 1 percent on
Monday as the dollar fell versus the euro after France and
Germany pledged to strike a proposal to recapitalise euro zone
banks, while traders remained cautious ahead of further details
of the plan.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said after talks on Sunday that they aimed to come up
with a sustainable answer for Greece's debt problems and agree
how to recapitalise European banks.
Spot gold was up 1.4 percent at $1,659.80 an ounce at
0915 GMT. Prices of the precious metal have been choppy since
they plunged as much as 20 percent in September from the record
highs they hit early in the month.
Strong physical demand after Friday's price decline and as
Chinese buyers returned to the market after a week-long holiday
also helped support prices, as did worries that the latest plan
to tackle the euro zone debt crisis could prove short-lived.
"At the moment, near-term direction does look very, very
mixed, but on a longer term view, you still have to be positive
given what we are seeing coming out of the physical markets,
particularly in Asia," said Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar.
"Clearly (recent) very extreme volatility called into
question gold's role as a safe haven, which should be
characterised by low risk and low volatility," he added. "But as
a form of insurance (it is attractive)."
"People are thinking the newsflow is only beneficial in the
short term. Europe still has to get its act together on a much
longer-term basis."
Unusually for an asset that usually benefits from losses in
assets seen as higher risk, like stocks, gold climbed along with
equity markets on Monday. European shares were lifted by the
Franco-German plan to tackle the debt crisis.
The fillip lent to risk appetite by the proposal also lifted
the euro 1 percent versus the dollar, while oil climbed.
A weaker dollar tends to benefit gold, as it makes dollar-priced
commodities cheaper for other currency holders.
France's Sarkozy said he and Merkel were in "total
agreement" on the recapitalisation of European banks, even
though officials in Paris and Berlin have made clear in recent
days that the countries are far apart.
"While a detailed plan was lacking, we view any progress on
bank recapitalisation as a positive for gold," said UBS in a
note. "Typically liquidity concerns and funding issues are not
gold's friends."
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for December delivery were up
$24.80 an ounce at $1,660.60.
MONEY MANAGERS CUT BULLISH BETS
Data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission on Friday showed money managers, including hedge
funds and other large speculators, scaled back bullish bets in
gold futures and options for the eighth time in nine weeks.
China's financial markets reopened after the week-long
National Day holiday. The popular gold forward contract on the
Shanghai Gold Exchange rose more than 1 percent to
341.90 yuan per gram, or $1,674.50 an ounce.
"The decline in gold prices recently has attracted retail
interest as China's Golden Week holiday draws to an end," said
HSBC in a note.
"Dennis Lau, director of sales operations for Chow Sang Sang
Holdings Intl, the largest listed jewelry maker and retailer in
Hong Kong, mentioned in an interview that more gold buyers are
attracted to the gold markets this year following the plunge in
gold prices," it added.
"Sales during Golden Week were 50 percent higher from a year
earlier as buyers took advantage of the price decline. Due to
positive retail buying, we remain upbeat on gold prices."
Premiums on gold bars in Hong Kong remained around $3 per
ounce, as physical stockpiles were running low, said dealers.
Other precious metals also benefited from the weaker dollar,
with silver up 2.2 percent at $31.83 an ounce.
Among the more industrial precious metals, spot platinum
was up 1.8 percent at $1,512.49 an ounce, while spot
palladium was up 4.1 percent at $606.85 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Alison Birrane)