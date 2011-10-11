(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
* Euro retreats ahead of Slovak vote, weighing on gold
* Optimism over euro zone debt solution wanes
* Physical demand set to remain strong out of Asia
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 11 Gold eased 1 percent on Tuesday,
giving up some of the previous day's gains, as stocks and the
euro were pressured by waning optimism over a new plan to tackle
euro zone debt, and ahead of a vote in Slovakia to ratify
changes to the bloc's rescue fund.
The precious metal is still seeing good physical demand at
lower prices, particularly from Asia, but some selling has also
been seen above $1,670 an ounce, analysts said.
Spot gold was down 1 percent at $1,659.09 an ounce at
0928 GMT. The metal rose more than 2 percent on Monday, helped
by a retreat in the dollar, weakness in which, among other
things, makes gold cheaper for other currency holders.
"Intraday, gold most of the time tracks currency moves.
We're seeing the euro under a bit of pressure today, which is
dragging down gold," said Standard Bank analyst Walter de Wet.
"But we think if you take a six to 12 month view, gold will
continue to trade inversely with risk, especially if it is
driven by credit issues. If the solution seems biased towards
creating more liquidity, that should push gold higher."
The euro fell 0.5 percent versus the dollar on
Tuesday, extending losses after Slovak Prime Minister Iveta
Radicova said she will tie a ratification vote on the expansion
of the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund slated for later in the day
to a confidence vote on her government.
Three of the four parties in the right-of-centre government
want to push through the mechanism aimed at preventing the Greek
debt crisis from spiralling out of control but a fourth has
threatened to vote against it.
Slovakia is the last member the 17-member bloc yet to vote
on a deal agreed by its leaders in July.
Markets were also wary over a pledge by French and German
leaders to unveil a multi-faceted plan by early November to
address the debt crisis, which lifted markets on Monday.
"Yesterday's (rise) in the single currency has all the
hallmarks of a helium-induced rally," said Michael Hewson, an
analyst at CMC Markets.
"(Its) effects will soon wear off once the markets realise
that, for all the optimism yesterday, Merkel and Sarkozy will
more than likely be unable to deliver, as on so many previous
occasions, what they promised they would."
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for December delivery were down
$9.60 an ounce at $1,661.20.
PHYSICAL DEMAND LENDS SUPPORT
Demand for physical gold, which picked up considerably as
prices fell more than 20 percent from last month's record highs
above $1,920 an ounce, is continuing to support the precious
metal, with Asian buyers particularly active in the market.
Premiums for gold bars in Hong Kong stood at around $3 an
ounce, their highest level since at least February, while the
premium in Tokyo held at 50 cents, dealers said.
Seasonal buying, particularly in main consumer India ahead
of the Diwali festival of lights on October 26, should underpin
gold prices, Swiss bank UBS said in a note.
"Over the last couple of years, the two weeks leading to
Diwali brought overall buying that was consistently above
average - even twice the weekly average - despite rising
prices," it said.
"Although day-to-day volumes will naturally show some degree
of price sensitivity, as they have in previous years, this
seasonal demand is an important underlying support for gold, as
any dip in prices will likely encourage a buying spree."
Doubts remained over the metal's ability to recreate the
stellar gains recorded earlier in the year, however. Prices
remain up 17 percent since the end of December despite
September's retracement, their sharpest monthly drop in nearly
three years.
Societe Generale said it remains broadly bullish on the
outlook for gold despite the recent retrenchment in its prices,
but lowered its 2012 price forecast for the metal.
The bank now expects the 2012 gold price to average $2,175
per ounce, down from its previous outlook of $2,275 per ounce.
The precious metal has averaged around $1,540 an ounce so far
this year, Reuters data showed.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 1.5
percent at $31.60 an ounce. The gold:silver ratio -- the number
of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold -- steadied at
around 52.5 on Tuesday, off last week's high of 54.6.
Spot platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,512.50 an
ounce, while spot palladium was down 2.2 percent at
$596.97 an ounce.
