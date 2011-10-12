(Updates throughout, changes dateline, pvs SINGAPORE)
* Euro hits 3-week high versus the dollar, lifting gold
* Slovak parliament rejects rescue fund expansion
* GFMS ups estimate for 2011 central bank gold buying to 500
T
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 12 Gold prices rose 1 percent in
Europe on Wednesday as the dollar fell to a three-week low
against the euro, and after the Slovak parliament's rejection of
a plan to expand the bloc's rescue fund stoked concerns over the
euro zone debt crisis.
Physical demand for the precious metal also remains strong
in Asia, dealers said, and is expected to remain so as the
Indian festival season gets underway.
Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,678.29 an ounce at
0855 GMT. Prices have stabilised after last month's
unprecedented volatility, which saw prices fall 20 percent from
record highs. They are up nearly 3 percent in October.
The euro rose against the dollar early on Wednesday
as speculators bought the currency to try and trigger a reported
option barrier at $1.3700.
The single currency slipped in earlier trade as fragile risk
sentiment soured after the Slovak parliament rejected a plan to
expand the euro zone rescue fund.
Slovakia's main opposition party was likely to support the
rescue fund measure in another vote this week after the
government has resigned, but the twist has added to market
nervousness.
"There is a feeling out there that the dollar may just
weaken a bit further as investors had gotten themselves too
long, too quick," said Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen. "If
that pans out, gold could test a bit higher."
"Stock markets will be facing a lot of resistance soon and
the fear is that we could see another leg down, which will
remove support for commodities," he added. "The Slovakian vote
brought back some safe haven interest in gold, but I think it
will be short-lived."
European shares reversed early losses to turn higher,
meanwhile.
Gold has moved in line with other commodities and assets
seen as higher risk, like stocks, in recent weeks, despite
moving in an inverse relationship with them earlier in the year
as buyers sought the metal as a haven from risk.
"Gold has stepped into new territory, acting like a hybrid
of a risk asset and a safe haven, as it tries to find a balance
between the two opposing forces," siad UBS in a note.
"This has made trading the yellow metal very challenging, as
while one can have a view on an event such as U.S. payrolls for
example, deciphering how gold reacts has become a lot more
difficult," it added.
"And while buyers are nimbly returning, it is no surprise
that there is caution given the struggle for conviction."
U.S. gold futures GCv1 for December delivery were up
$19.60 an ounce at $1,680.60.
BUYING EXPECTED TO HOLD STRONG
Gold prices are expected to remain firmly underpinned as
long-term investors buy the precious metal to diversify their
portfolios. Central banks, particularly those in emerging
markets, are seen adding further to their reserves.
Metals consultancy GFMS said on Wednesday that central banks
could buy nearly 500 tonnes of gold this year, up from an
estimate of 336 tonnes it made last month, as economic turmoil
boosts the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Demand from smaller investors in Asia was also firm,
meanwhile. Premiums in Singapore and Hong Kong remained at high
levels because of the short supply of physical materials.
"The premiums are about $2.50, as most dealers are still
filling the orders that were pre-booked a week or two ago," said
the dealer. "The buying has slowed down a bit in the past two
days, but the Thais are still looking at buying on dips."
Dealers in Hong Kong said premiums were as high as $4.50 an
ounce above spot prices, as demand from mainland China stayed
robust after the National Day holiday last week.
"Chinese demand is likely to remain strong until the end of
the year," said a Hong Kong-based dealer.
Among other precious metals, silver tracked gold
higher, up 1.2 percent at $32.55 an ounce. Spot platinum
was up 1.7 percent at $1,539.50 an ounce, while spot palladium
was up 1.5 percent at $610.72 an ounce.
"In the longer run, structural support for platinum could
emerge," said Ross Norman, chief executive of precious metals
broker Sharps Pixley.
"As (the) platinum price is approaching its marginal cost of
production and cash cost is rising by about 10 percent per year
according to BNP, supply can eventually be restricted and price
supported."
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen)