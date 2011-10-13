LONDON Oct 13 Gold steadied near four-week
highs on Thursday, as support from further evidence of consumer
demand in Asia was offset by the strength of the dollar,
although investor nerves over the euro zone should insulate the
price from any steep declines.
China's trade surplus narrowed for a second month
in a row in September, driven by a contraction in imports and
exports that reflected the slowing global economy and also a
softer domestic market, which put pressure on industrial
commodities.
The mood across markets was cautious in Europe ahead of a
sale of Italian bonds, which will test fragile investor
confidence in the ability of euro zone leaders to solve the debt
crisis that could tip Greece into bankruptcy and threatens to
spread throughout the region and hit the banking sector.
Gold has risen by more than 2 percent this week, due to
robust demand from jewellers and other consumers in Asia, where
premiums are at their highest since the start of the year, and
to demand from investors seeking an alternative to equities and
currencies as the euro zone debt crisis deteriorates.
The spot gold price was last down 0.1 percent on the
day at $1,675.09 an ounce by 0852 GMT, having come off an
overnight high at $1,683.89, and was set for a 2.4 percent gain
this week, its strongest weekly performance in over a month.
"We still consider the gold price as being well supported by
physical demand but we wouldn't be surprised if gold prices did
come under some downward pressure," said Commerzbank head of
commodities strategy Eugen Weinberg.
"It will be dependent on the macro factors so it's not
surprising that gold isn't under real pressure, but it is losing
some momentum after the recent price gains."
The strength of the dollar posed a headwind to gold, which
tends to decline when the U.S. currency rises as it raises the
cost of owning the metal to non-U.S. investors.
The euro eased but still held near one-month highs
and traders said more gains were possible ahead of a key summit
of European leaders on Oct. 23 at which France and Germany have
vowed to unveil a comprehensive set of steps to stem the spread
of the crisis.
Euro zone countries will ask banks to accept losses of up to
50 percent on their holdings of Greek debt, officials said on
Wednesday, as part of a grand plan to avert a disorderly default
and stem a crisis that threatens the world economy.
CHINA SLOWING
Industrial commodities came under pressure after the Chinese
trade figures, with crude oil LCOc1 falling 0.5 percent to
$110.82 a barrel, while copper lost 1.4 percent.
China's trade surplus of $14.5 billion in September was
smaller than August's $17.8 billion and less than half of the
$31.5 billion recorded in July. Exports to the troubled European
Union fell to their lowest value since June.
In the United States, the minutes from the Federal Reserve's
last meeting in September showed the Federal Open Market
Committee discussed the possibility of launching a fresh round
of bond purchases before deciding last month on a more limited
step to aid the economy.
"The FOMC's Sept 20-21 meeting minutes yesterday were
moderately gold-friendly. They revealed that all options are
open and some officials wanted to keep additional asset
purchases as an option to boost the economy, with the discussion
mostly focusing on long-term Treasuries," said UBS strategist
Edel Tully in a note.
"The Fed sounded concerned about economic growth, noting
that additional accommodation would be needed if improvements in
employment were too slow."
An environment of near-zero U.S. interest rates is generally
favourable for gold, which as a non-yield bearing asset, tends
to gain favour with investors who forfeit less of a premium for
holding bullion rather than stocks or bonds.
In other precious metals, silver fell by 0.4 percent
to $32.41 an ounce, declining in sympathy with the base metal
complex, while palladium , of which China is a key
consumer in the auto industry, fell 0.3 percent to $602.72.
Palladium, which virtually doubled in price last year due to
demand from China's fast-growing car market, has lost more than
a quarter of its value this year, having fallen to its lowest in
25 months this month.
Platinum eased 0.3 percent to $1,539.24.
(Editing by Alison Birrane)