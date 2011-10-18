(Updates throughout)
* Gold buckles under dollar strength
* ETF holdings see largest weekly rise in a month
* Coming up: U.S. Sept PPI; 1230 GMT
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Oct 18 Gold fell on Tuesday after
evidence of slowing Chinese growth and mounting worries over the
euro zone following a warning from a ratings agency over
France's triple-A credit rating weighed on the commodities
complex and boosted the dollar.
Moody's Investor Services warned France's top-notch credit
rating could be at risk if the cost of bailing out banks in the
euro zone's second-largest economy stretches its budget too
much, while a reading of German business confidence fell to its
lowest in nearly three years this month.
The Chinese economy expanded at its slowest pace in two
years in the third quarter of this year, which compounded fears
that growth in the emerging world may be insufficient to offset
slowing developed economies in Europe and the United States.
Adding to the anxiety over the euro zone ahead of a key
summit on Oct. 23, German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
doused optimism over the ability of EU leaders to find a lasting
solution to the debt crisis at the meeting, which further curbed
investor appetite for risk.
Spot gold was last down 0.8 percent on the day at
$1,657.89 an ounce by 0928 GMT. The price hit a record $1,920.30
in early September.
"The problem with all this is it's getting tricky to work
out what gold's reaction will be if there was a rescue plan or
there isn't a rescue plan or there is a downgrade and so on,"
said Mitsubishi analyst Matthew Turner.
"The only rational conclusion I can draw is internal factors
in the gold market are moving around and establishing a new
level for gold. And while that goes on, the price won't move in
line with other assets in a normal way," he said.
European stocks fell and the euro came under pressure
as hopes faded for an immediate resolution to the crisis, while
concern about future demand from top commodities consumer China
weighed on industrial metals and crude oil.
German analyst and investor sentiment fell in October to its
lowest level in nearly three years, according to a survey from
the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank.
The monthly poll showed the ZEW's headline economic
sentiment index dropped for the eighth consecutive month to
-48.3 from -43.3 in September, missing the consensus forecast in
a Reuters poll for a decrease to -45.0. This was the lowest
level since November 2008.
EURO WORRIES MOUNT
Elsewhere in the euro zone, Portugal on Monday released its
draft budget bill for next year, which showed the recession
would deteriorate in 2012 and the contraction in growth would be
worse than had been expected when Lisbon agreed to the terms of
a bailout in May.
In Greece, ships were harboured and trains halted on Tuesday
as angry workers built momentum for "the mother of all strikes"
expected to bring the entire country to a halt in protest
against a new package of tax hikes and wage cuts.
Normally, such events would heighten investor demand for
gold, but the strength of the dollar posed an insurmountable
headwind for the bullion price, which tends to move inversely to
the U.S. currency.
Gold is still set for a near-17 percent gain so far this
year, driven by expectations for low interest rates in the
United States and by investor demand for perceived safe havens
in the face of the turmoil in Europe and rising inflation in the
emerging world.
The price of gold also fell in other major currencies
including euros, sterling, yen, Swiss francs and Australian
dollars, reflecting the breadth of the investor push out of
bullion on Tuesday.
However, global holdings of gold staged their first weekly
inflow in a month last week, rising to 67.104 million ounces
from a 2-1/2 month low below 67 million ounces early last week,
indicating that there are still willing buyers.
"So, gold continues in low volume trading with few macro
events while market participants are desperately looking for
reasons to trade and often in the wrong places," said VTB
Capital analyst Andrey Kruychenkov.
"Either way, as far as the broader market is concerned,
there would be a coherent rescue plan and boost to the EFSF
facility announced ahead of 23 October since policymakers have
few options here while the markets would react extremely
negatively if expectations are not met. Until then, gold is
likely to 'see-saw' with risk sentiment and against the dollar
here," he said.
In other precious metals, silver fell by 2.5 percent
to $30.99, while platinum fell nearly 1.8 percent to
trade at $1,524.74 an ounce and palladium shed 1.9
percent to be quoted at $604.25 an ounce.
(Editing by Alison Birrane)