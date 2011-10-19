(Recasts, adds detail/comment, pvs Singapore)
* Investors choose U.S. T-bonds over gold
* Oct 23 EU meeting crucial to sentiment
* Coming up: U.S. Sept CPI data at 1230 GMT
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Oct 19 Gold slid on Wednesday as higher
hopes of a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis persuaded
investors to shrug off a downgrade to Spain's credit rating and
opt for equities, but a softer dollar helped provide some
support.
Spot gold was bid at $1,653.30 a troy ounce at 0945
GMT from $1,658.64 an ounce late in New York on Tuesday.
European stocks and the euro rose on optimism
policymakers will take major steps at a summit this weekend to
solve the festering debt crisis and offset the impact from a cut
to Spain's sovereign credit rating.
That was denied by senior European Union officials, but not
before the tone for the day was set.
"When risk appetite increases then there's more (gold)
selling," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank,
adding that a main reason for the price fall since early
September was forced selling to cover losses in other markets.
Gold has fallen nearly 15 percent since hitting a
record high of $1,920.30 on September 6.
Also a factor behind lower prices has been investors
choosing to buy U.S. Treasury bonds as a safe place to park
assets, instead of gold. Indirectly that means demand for
dollars, which when it rises makes gold more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
"The dollar is softer today, but gold has been down nearly
one percent today ... That relationship appears to have gone
AWOL," a precious metals trader said.
CRISIS MANAGEMENT
Reports that France and Germany had agreed to boost a euro
zone rescue fund to two trillion euros ($2.76 trillion) came
ahead of a meeting of euro zone leaders on Oct. 23 to discuss
further aid for Greece.
"The situation with gold could well change should risk
aversion escalate after 23 October, provided the broader market
is disappointed by the EU's debt crisis management with
policymakers failing to leverage the EFSF substantially and
avoid a structural Greek default," VTB capital said in a note.
"Global gold (exchange traded funds) are already seeing
small inflows, while physical buyers were active above recent
dips."
Looking ahead the wedding season in India is expected to
generate strong physical buying interest, traders said.
"Stronger inflows into SPDR will be a good indication of
investors coming back to the market," a trader said.
Holdings of the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's
iShares Silver Trust dipped 0.61 percent on Tuesday from
Monday, while that of the largest gold-backed
exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust
remained unchanged for the same period.
Spot silver was at $31.79 an ounce from $32.03 late
on Tuesday, platinum at $1,531.75 from $1,527.75 and
palladium at $617.47 from $617.86.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)