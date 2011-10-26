(Updates throughout, pvs SINGAPORE)
* Gold in longest stretch of rallies in two months
* Correlation with equities softens
* Coming up: Outcome of European Union summit in Brussels
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Oct 26 Gold hit one-month highs on
Wednesday in its longest stretch of gains in over two months, as
investors sought the safety of bullion in the face of an
uncertain outcome to a key EU summit and after a surprisingly
poor read of U.S. consumer confidence.
Expectations of a comprehensive solution emerging from a
second European Union summit in four days have fallen as
officials wrangle over how to scale up the euro zone rescue
fund, and with little sign of agreement on how much of a loss
private bondholders will take on Greek debt.
Equity markets in Europe have risen by 0.8 percent so far
this week, propelled by hopes of a resolution to the crisis and
by healthy U.S. earnings, while the euro is flat so far and gold
is up by more than 4 percent.
Gold rose above $1,700 an ounce for the first time in a
month on Tuesday, driven by data on U.S. consumer sentiment that
showed confidence among shoppers in the world's largest economy
fell to its lowest in 2-1/2 years this month.
Gold also appeared to reprise its traditional role as a
contrarian indictor, after having behaved more like a
risk-related assets over the last five weeks and tracked
equities and copper more closely than at any time in the last
five months.
Spot gold was last up by nearly 0.9 percent at
$1,715.09 an ounce by 0917 GMT, having risen by as much as 1.1
percent earlier to a session high of $1,719.80.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery GCv1 were last up
1.1 percent at $1,718.40 an ounce, having seen their largest
traded volume in a week on Tuesday, above 195,000 lots, or 19.5
million ounces, topping the 30-day rolling average level of
daily volume by its widest margin in a month.
"After the release of the weak U.S. consumer confidence,
bond yields dropped and that pushed gold prices higher. Now we
are above $1,700, which is good because the technical momentum
is looking better ... this is already in itself encouraging,"
said Credit Suisse analyst Tobias Merath.
"The EU summit is a bit of a two-edged sword. If the package
is deemed credible that would have to bring down bond yields
across euro zone countries, but would also bring down the
perceived credit ris, which is negative for gold," he said.
"Now with the price jump we had yesterday, we have a bit
more momentum and the bigger picture for gold is that there will
be no interest-rate hikes due from any of the major central
banks."
LOW-RATE BOOST
Gold tends to perform strongly in an environment of low real
interest rates, which include the impact of inflation, as it
bears to yield of its own but also bears no credit risk, as a
government bond would.
Most of the major developed-market central banks, including
the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of
England or the Bank of Japan set to keep monetary policy as
loose as they can to ward off recession and gold stands to
benefit from both low rates and heightened uncertainty.
"With Europe teetering on a knife edge gold has once again
resumed its role as the custodian of safe - and perhaps sane
wealth," said Ross Norman, director of bullion broker Sharps
Pixley.
"The financial markets are giving a very clear signal. They
are saying that they doubt that the 27 EU nations will reach an
accord on policies to resolve sovereign debt while stimulating
economic growth. The market is looking for "specifics" and not
"generalities". There is a sense that we have heard too much
talk and we need clear, cogent and do-able proposals."
In the latest development from the summit, a phrase calling
on the European Central Bank to continue its "non-standard
measures" will likely be dropped out of conclusions drafted
ahead of the euro zone's summit later on Wednesday following
Germany's opposition, a senior euro zone source said.
In other metals, silver was last up 1.2 percent at
$33.62 an ounce, echoing the strength in gold, while its
correlation with bullion reached a three-month high of 86
percent.
Platinum was last up 0.4 percent at $1,562.49 an
ounce, while palladium was up 1.0 percent at $643.38.
