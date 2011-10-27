(Updates throughout)
* Gold sees first fall in a week
* ETF demand at highest this week in two months
* Coming up: U.S. Q3 GDP; 1230 GMT
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Oct 27 Gold fell for the first time in a
week on Thursday after a deal by European leaders to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis encouraged investors to delve back into
riskier assets such as higher-yielding currencies, equities and
industrial commodities.
After a marathon meeting in Brussels, involving bankers,
heads of state, central bankers and the International Monetary
Fund, euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers for them to accept a loss on their Greek government
bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and try to
contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.
Under the deal, the private sector agreed to voluntarily
accept a nominal 50 percent cut in its bond investments to
reduce Greece's debt burden by 100 billion euros ($138.2
billion), cutting its debts to 120 percent of GDP by 2020, from
160 percent now.
Global equities neared two-month highs,
while the euro hit its highest since early September, set
for its third weekly gain, its longest such stretch since late
February this year.
Investor risk appetite weighed on the gold price, which
usually tends to benefit from uncertainty, leaving spot gold
down by more than 0.5 percent at $1,710.70 an ounce.
"This morning is all about risk-on. Gold has had a mixed
relationship with risk recently - euro strength has generally
been supportive since the September sell-off, but more recently
we saw the correlation break down and gold trade as a safe haven
asset once again," said RBS commodities strategist Nikos
Kavalis. "Today the price has come under some pressure but has
been supported by good buying from private banks."
"We are looking at ongoing accommodative monetary policy in
the U.S. and Europe and this should continue to help gold.
Macroeconomic uncertainty is also supportive - let's not forget
that in addition to the European debt problem we are getting
closer and closer to the Nov. 23 deadline for the U.S. debt
reduction deal. I cannot be bearish on gold at the moment," he
said.
In the U.S., a new congressional "super committee" has until
Nov. 23 to make recommendations to the Senate and House of
Representatives on how to reduce the budget deficit.
GOLD DEMAND FIRM
So far this week, holdings of metal in exchange-traded funds
-- often viewed as one measure of investor demand for gold, have
risen by more than half a million ounces, set for their largest
weekly inflow since the week of Aug. 19 and at their highest
since that point at 67.78 million ounces.
Gold ETFs have also pulled in more metal in October than at
any time since July, as holdings are up by over 700,000 ounces,
even though bullion has behaved more like a risk-linked asset,
moving in tandem with equities, than at any time in the last
five months this week.
Physical demand for gold as well as silver remained robust
in Asia, thanks to strong investment demand as well as seasonal
buying during the ongoing festival and wedding season in India,
the world's largest gold consumer.
"Given positive developments overnight, this means that the
logical direction for gold is for a correction up ahead," said
UBS analyst Edel Tully.
"But gold's questionable relationship with risk recently
means that this trade is not as straightforward as it used to
be. Indeed, gold may be viewed as a litmus test for investors'
gauge of European credibility: a stronger gold price suggests
that the lack of details is a sticking point," she said.
In currencies, the euro hit a seven-week high against the
dollar and riskier currencies rallied, boosted by the deal to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis that prompted an unwinding of
bearish positions.
Coming up later in the day is a read of U.S. growth in the
third quarter of the year, which is expected to show the economy
expanded by 2.5 percent, compared with a 1.3 percent rate of
growth in the second quarter.
Consumers and business grew more confident in the three
months to September, putting aside their concerns about the
economy and increasing spending, a momentum which economists
expect to persist through the end of the year.
In other precious metals, silver eased by 0.1 percent
to $33.35 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.4 percent to
$1,595.75 an ounce and palladium rose 1.0 percent to
$648.22 an ounce.
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Alison Birrane)