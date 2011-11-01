(Updates throughout with comment, prices)

* Gold eases as Greece, MF Global boost dollar

* ETF flows remain gold-supportive

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Nov 1 Gold traded lower on Tuesday, under pressure from a stronger dollar, but a surprisingly weak read of U.S. factory activity enabled the euro to claw back some gains, thereby helping the bullion price pare earlier losses.

Earlier, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's surprise decision to call a popular vote on Athens' agreed bailout dented most assets priced in euros, pushing up peripheral euro zone bond yields and boosting the U.S. dollar.

The fallout from the collapse of failed broker MF Global Holdings Ltd also rippled through global markets.

MF Global failed to protect customer accounts by keeping them separate from the firm's funds, a top U.S. regulator said, as administrators to the collapsed brokerage's UK arm scrambled to close out billions of dollars worth of client positions.

Spot gold was last down 0.5 percent at $1,705.39 an ounce by 1542 GMT, having fallen earlier to a session low of $1,681.74 an ounce.

"At the moment gold price is caught between dollar weakness and the need for liquidity amid heightened uncertainty," said Barclays Capital analyst Suki Cooper.

"From here, as we are in a seasonally strong period, the downside (in gold) should be supported. But the upside very much rests with the safe-haven interest. We still do expect that demand to materialise as Q4 progresses but in the near-term we would expect prices to be a bit choppy," she said.

Meanwhile, the euro trimmed losses against the dollar after the Institute for Supply Management said its index of national U.S. factory activity dipped to 50.8 from 51.6 the month before, coming in below forecasts for an improvement to 52.0, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Germany and France said they were determined to fully implement the decisions taken at last week's European Union summit, which further supported the single European currency.

"Greece has caused even more confusion by calling for a referendum and we can't ignore the washout from the MF Global story because their positions are being unwound," said Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar.

He added that the Bank of Japan's decision to intervene in currency markets on Monday to stall the rise of the yen -- sometimes used as a safe-haven currency because of the country's low yields -- could ultimately drive gold higher.

GOLD SUPPORT

Although the dollar has been one of the major beneficiaries of the angst surrounding the euro zone, investor interest in gold has continued to pick up this week, as reflected by the inflows of metal into exchange-traded funds.

Holdings of gold in the major exchange-traded funds (ETF) tracked by Reuters have risen by over 800,000 ounces this month, marking their first monthly increase since July.

"Our view is that gold is poised for a move significantly higher as the Greek tragedy has not yet fully played out yet the safe haven role will prevail as the key driver of gold prices as investors seek a lifeboat in a crisis," said Ross Norman, chief executive of bullion broker Sharps Pixley.

Gold has moved in tighter lockstep with industrial commodities such as copper or risk asset such as equities in the last month and has thus been more prone to falling in times of heightened uncertainty, rather than adopting its traditional safe-haven role and benefiting from such turmoil.

The weaker-than-expected China official purchasing managers index for October increased the gloom on the global economic outlook, but it also reinforced the expectation that China's central bank could soon start to loosen up its monetary policy.

Silver was last down 3.2 percent at $33.15 an ounce, while platinum fell 1.2 percent to $1,574.74 an ounce and palladium fell 1.1 percent to $634.22.

For the platinum group metals, Tuesday's data on U.S. car sales could prove to be supportive. A Reuters poll forecasts 13.20 million vehicles were sold in October in the world's second-largest car market.

Palladium particularly relies on the U.S. and Chinese economies for demand as the car markets of these two countries are dominated by gasoline-powered vehicles, in which catalytic converters require a higher loading of this metal in comparison to the catalysts used in diesel vehicles. (Editing by Keiron Henderson)