By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 1 Gold traded lower on Tuesday,
under pressure from a stronger dollar, but a surprisingly weak
read of U.S. factory activity enabled the euro to claw back some
gains, thereby helping the bullion price pare earlier losses.
Earlier, Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou's surprise
decision to call a popular vote on Athens' agreed bailout dented
most assets priced in euros, pushing up peripheral euro zone
bond yields and boosting the U.S. dollar.
The fallout from the collapse of failed broker MF Global
Holdings Ltd also rippled through global markets.
MF Global failed to protect customer accounts by keeping
them separate from the firm's funds, a top U.S. regulator said,
as administrators to the collapsed brokerage's UK arm scrambled
to close out billions of dollars worth of client positions.
Spot gold was last down 0.5 percent at $1,705.39 an
ounce by 1542 GMT, having fallen earlier to a session low of
$1,681.74 an ounce.
"At the moment gold price is caught between dollar weakness
and the need for liquidity amid heightened uncertainty," said
Barclays Capital analyst Suki Cooper.
"From here, as we are in a seasonally strong period, the
downside (in gold) should be supported. But the upside very much
rests with the safe-haven interest. We still do expect that
demand to materialise as Q4 progresses but in the near-term we
would expect prices to be a bit choppy," she said.
Meanwhile, the euro trimmed losses against the dollar after
the Institute for Supply Management said its index of national
U.S. factory activity dipped to 50.8 from 51.6 the month before,
coming in below forecasts for an improvement to 52.0, according
to a Reuters poll of economists.
Germany and France said they were determined to fully
implement the decisions taken at last week's European Union
summit, which further supported the single European currency.
"Greece has caused even more confusion by calling for a
referendum and we can't ignore the washout from the MF Global
story because their positions are being unwound," said Credit
Agricole analyst Robin Bhar.
He added that the Bank of Japan's decision to intervene in
currency markets on Monday to stall the rise of the yen --
sometimes used as a safe-haven currency because of the country's
low yields -- could ultimately drive gold higher.
GOLD SUPPORT
Although the dollar has been one of the major beneficiaries
of the angst surrounding the euro zone, investor interest in
gold has continued to pick up this week, as reflected by the
inflows of metal into exchange-traded funds.
Holdings of gold in the major exchange-traded funds (ETF)
tracked by Reuters have risen by over 800,000 ounces this month,
marking their first monthly increase since July.
"Our view is that gold is poised for a move significantly
higher as the Greek tragedy has not yet fully played out yet the
safe haven role will prevail as the key driver of gold prices as
investors seek a lifeboat in a crisis," said Ross Norman, chief
executive of bullion broker Sharps Pixley.
Gold has moved in tighter lockstep with industrial
commodities such as copper or risk asset such as equities in the
last month and has thus been more prone to falling in times of
heightened uncertainty, rather than adopting its traditional
safe-haven role and benefiting from such turmoil.
The weaker-than-expected China official purchasing managers
index for October increased the gloom on the global economic
outlook, but it also reinforced the expectation that China's
central bank could soon start to loosen up its monetary
policy.
Silver was last down 3.2 percent at $33.15 an ounce,
while platinum fell 1.2 percent to $1,574.74 an ounce and
palladium fell 1.1 percent to $634.22.
For the platinum group metals, Tuesday's data on U.S. car
sales could prove to be supportive. A Reuters poll forecasts
13.20 million vehicles were sold in October in the world's
second-largest car market.
Palladium particularly relies on the U.S. and Chinese
economies for demand as the car markets of these two countries
are dominated by gasoline-powered vehicles, in which catalytic
converters require a higher loading of this metal in comparison
to the catalysts used in diesel vehicles.
