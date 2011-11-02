* Euro factories decline deepens in Oct
* Euro bounces but vulnerable to Greek events
* Coming up: Federal Reserve statement 1630 GMT
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Nov 2 Gold firmed on Wednesday, helped
by safe-haven demand as the euro zone troubles deepened and
business surveys showed the severe impact the crisis had on
manufacturing in the region.
A recovering euro, which rebounded from a three-week low
against the dollar, also helped underpin the precious metal.
Greece's Prime Minister George Papandreou shocked markets on
Tuesday with a call for a referendum on a European Union 130
billion euro bailout package. He won the backing of his cabinet
on Wednesday, but will find the stunned euro zone leaders who
struck the deal last week harder to convince.
Adding to the gloom, business surveys showed the downturn in
euro zone manufacturing in October was even deeper than
previously reported.
"There is more of a risk aversion type dynamic developing
because of all the complications around Europe and with the
Greek referendum on the cards," Standard Chartered head of
metals research Dan Smith said.
"All these things will bring some doubts about the political
and macro outlook."
U.S. gold GCcv1 rose more than 1 percent to $1,732.9 an
ounce, off an earlier $1,738.3 high.
Spot gold rose around 1 percent to an intra-day high
of $1,736.40, and was $1,731.50 at 1015 GMT from $1,718.95 late
in New York on Tuesday.
The euro edged up on Wednesday, rebounding from a
three-week low against the dollar as investors took a breather
from a deep sell-off, although it was vulnerable to the downside
on worries over Greece's referendum and the weak data.
EYES ON BERNANKE
Eyes were on a news conference by the U.S. Federal Reserve
chief Ben Bernanke later in the day after a two-day policy
meeting.
The Fed looked set to take a breather from monetary stimulus
measures, even if financial market turbulence heightens the
chances of action later.
Investors will also closely watch the rate decision by the
European Central Bank due Thursday, just as a Group of 20 summit
is to take place and likely to pressure Europe on the debt
crisis solution.
Investor interest in gold continued to pick up this week,
reflected in inflows of metal into exchange-traded funds.
Holdings of gold in the major exchange-traded funds (ETF)
tracked by Reuters have risen by over 800,000 ounces this month,
marking their first monthly increase since July.
In ETF flows on Wednesday, gold holdings were up by just over
11,000 ounces after an inflow into the COMEX Gold Trust.
Last month, global holdings of gold in ETFs rose by 852,000
ounces to 67.907 million ounces, more than offsetting the
444,000 ounces outflow in September and the 297,000 ounces
outflow in August.
"They have been trending up for the last week or so.
Investors are coming back in to those two because of the weaker
macro environment," Smith said.
"It's also a good time of the year for physical demand for
gold as well as we head into the end of the year because of the
Indian wedding season."
The bulk of the inflows were into European-based funds,
rather than their larger U.S. counterparts, which analysts have
said is reflective of the anxiety among investors in the region
over the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on monetary policy,
inflation and growth.
Silver was up almost 1 percent at $33.57 an ounce
from $33.27 previously. Platinum rose 0.7 percent to
$1,593.49 an ounce from $1,582.65, and palladium was
$637.97 from $631.50.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper)