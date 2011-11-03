(Recasts, adds comments, updates prices, changes dateline from
SINGAPORE)
* Euro steadies, but vulnerable to falls
* Spot silver falls nearly 3 pct
* Coming Up: ECB rate decision
By Susan Thomas
LONDON, Nov 3 Gold fell on Thursday, under
pressure from a vulnerable euro and turmoil hitting financial
markets on the possibility of Greece exiting the euro zone.
Gold has been rangebound in the past week or so, with the
threat of a potentially disastrous Greek default burnishing
gold's safe-haven appeal while fears of a liquidity crunch in
case of a default have kept gains in check.
"The feeling we get from the market is that people prefer
not to take large positions at the moment because of the
uncertainty, and it's similar in all the markets too," Standard
Bank analyst Walter de Wet said.
France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock move to call
for a referendum on its latest bailout plan, told Prime Minister
George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive EU
aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.
Chaos over Greece's role in the euro zone battered equity
markets and hit the euro, swamping any residual support from the
U.S. Federal Reserve's soothing comments less than 24 hours
earlier.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,733.5 at 1019
GMT, off an intraday high of $1,739.49, from $1,737.70 on
Wednesday. U.S. gold GCcv1 was up 0.3 percent at $1,735.50.
"The strong demand that we've seen, with gold at $1,650 up
until last week, is not there any more," De Wet said.
"I think in the way gold has been behaving over the past
couple of weeks it seems that people prefer to buy euro/gold
which makes sense because of all the problems there."
Gold in euros was trading at around a one-month
high of $1,257.
The prospect of a hard Greek default and euro exit hung over
a meeting of G20 leaders beginning in Cannes on Thursday.
Eyes are also on the European Central Bank, which will meet on
Thursday and is expected to hold interest rates steady.
"In light of today's ECB and G20 meetings, uncertainty looks
set to remain elevated. In this context, we think gold is best
positioned as it is likely to attract further safe haven
inflows," Credit Suisse said in a note.
"Prices could test the $1,750 mark in the coming days."
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said spot gold could drop to
$1,705 an ounce during the day.
The euro steading after earlier falls, but remained
vulernable to further losses against the dollar.
BUYERS SCARCE
Asian physical buying has slowed due to high prices and the
euro zone uncertainty.
Gold traders in India, the world's biggest consumer of
bullion, slowed purchases after the peak festivals of Dhanteras
and Diwali last week, though wedding season demand may pick up
in coming weeks.
Premiums in Hong Kong and Singapore were steady in the range
of $1 to $1.50 an ounce over spot prices, little changed from a
week earlier.
Spot silver dropped almost 3 percent to $33.25, before
regaining some lost ground to trade at $33.88.
"With the uncertainty on QE3, and lack of physical demand
from industrial users, silver is going neither here not there,"
said a Shanghai-based trader.
Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust , the world's
largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, edged down 4.07
tonnes from a day earlier to 9,776.14 tonnes by Nov. 2.
Platinum was $1,596.24 from $1,596.25 and paladium
was $650.97 from $646.88.
