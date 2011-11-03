(Recasts, adds comments, updates prices, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)

By Susan Thomas

LONDON, Nov 3 Gold fell on Thursday, under pressure from a vulnerable euro and turmoil hitting financial markets on the possibility of Greece exiting the euro zone.

Gold has been rangebound in the past week or so, with the threat of a potentially disastrous Greek default burnishing gold's safe-haven appeal while fears of a liquidity crunch in case of a default have kept gains in check.

"The feeling we get from the market is that people prefer not to take large positions at the moment because of the uncertainty, and it's similar in all the markets too," Standard Bank analyst Walter de Wet said.

France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock move to call for a referendum on its latest bailout plan, told Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive EU aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.

Chaos over Greece's role in the euro zone battered equity markets and hit the euro, swamping any residual support from the U.S. Federal Reserve's soothing comments less than 24 hours earlier.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,733.5 at 1019 GMT, off an intraday high of $1,739.49, from $1,737.70 on Wednesday. U.S. gold GCcv1 was up 0.3 percent at $1,735.50.

"The strong demand that we've seen, with gold at $1,650 up until last week, is not there any more," De Wet said.

"I think in the way gold has been behaving over the past couple of weeks it seems that people prefer to buy euro/gold which makes sense because of all the problems there."

Gold in euros was trading at around a one-month high of $1,257.

The prospect of a hard Greek default and euro exit hung over a meeting of G20 leaders beginning in Cannes on Thursday. Eyes are also on the European Central Bank, which will meet on Thursday and is expected to hold interest rates steady.

"In light of today's ECB and G20 meetings, uncertainty looks set to remain elevated. In this context, we think gold is best positioned as it is likely to attract further safe haven inflows," Credit Suisse said in a note. "Prices could test the $1,750 mark in the coming days."

Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said spot gold could drop to $1,705 an ounce during the day.

The euro steading after earlier falls, but remained vulernable to further losses against the dollar.

BUYERS SCARCE

Asian physical buying has slowed due to high prices and the euro zone uncertainty.

Gold traders in India, the world's biggest consumer of bullion, slowed purchases after the peak festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali last week, though wedding season demand may pick up in coming weeks.

Premiums in Hong Kong and Singapore were steady in the range of $1 to $1.50 an ounce over spot prices, little changed from a week earlier.

Spot silver dropped almost 3 percent to $33.25, before regaining some lost ground to trade at $33.88.

"With the uncertainty on QE3, and lack of physical demand from industrial users, silver is going neither here not there," said a Shanghai-based trader.

Holdings of the iShares Silver Trust , the world's largest silver-backed exchange-traded fund, edged down 4.07 tonnes from a day earlier to 9,776.14 tonnes by Nov. 2.

Platinum was $1,596.24 from $1,596.25 and paladium was $650.97 from $646.88. (Additonal reporting by Amanda Cooper and Rujun Shen; Editing by Alison Birrane)