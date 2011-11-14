(Updates with comment, refreshes prices)
* Gold eases as safe-haven bid for dollar rises
* ETF holdings see largest weekly rise since Aug. 5
* Goldman Sachs says stay long in bullion
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 14 Gold fell on Monday, under
pressure from a stronger dollar, which gained after initial
optimism over the ability of Italy and Greece to tackle their
debt burdens gave way to caution, while euro-priced bullion
neared two-month highs.
Decent demand for Italian bonds was not enough to provide
the European equities market with relief, while German Bund
prices recovered from session lows.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year Italian bond eased this
week, having last week broken above the 7-percent "danger zone"
that analysts widely believe makes the cost of servicing Rome's
debt burden unsustainable.
Gold priced in euros rose for a second day,
edging above 1,300 euros an ounce within sight of last week's
two-month highs, while gold priced in dollars was down
0.4 percent at $1,778.44 an ounce by 1443 GMT, under pressure
from a 0.7 percent rise in the U.S. currency.
Gold's correlation with the dollar index is close to its
most negative in a year, meaning the bullion price is more
likely to move inversely to the U.S. currency, while its
correlation to European equities is near its most positive for a
about a year.
"It's not obvious to us that gold is behaving as a
safe-haven store of value at all at the moment, it does appear
to be behaving like a commodity that benefits from liquidity and
doesn't necessarily benefit from any potential catastrophe in
Europe," Nic Brown, head of commodity strategy at Natixis said.
"It's not obvious that this period of extreme risk aversion
has come to an end, is that what the market is trying to tell
us? Or is it more a case that the market has decided if this is
a European problem, then the safe-haven store of value is the
dollar."
That said, there has been been plenty of evidence of
investor confidence in gold.
The U.S. options market shows most investors are positioned
for a rise in the gold price to $2,000 an ounce or beyond by the
end of this year, while exchange-traded funds backed by gold
bars saw their largest weekly inflow of metal in more than two
months last week.
"I get the feeling there is a dribbling-in of money into
gold," Credit Agricole analyst Robin Bhar said, adding that
while the price was vulnerable to corrections, ultimately,
evidence seemed to point to ongoing demand for bullion.
"Speculative positioning is probably winning out against
everything else and if we can move from where we are now, we may
see a rally higher, then it probably is worth going long, maybe
through some portfolio diversification and ETF buying. That all
seems to be playing into it."
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Monday it
was maintaining a long position in gold based on its expectation
for U.S. interest rates to remain low for longer than originally
anticipated.
"We expect gold prices to continue to climb in 2011 given
the current low level of U.S. real interest rates. Further, with
our U.S. economics team now forecasting slower U.S. economic
growth in 2011 and 2012, we expect U.S. real interest rates to
remain lower for longer, supporting higher gold prices through
2012," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
NO SOLUTION YET
Although Italy and Greece have embarked on a painful journey
towards solving their debt problems, the euro zone debt crisis
is nowhere near an end, which could support long-term gold
prices.
"In the longer term there is still a lot of uncertainty,
such as the many challenges Italy faces as to how the new
government will implement harsh reforms," said Ong Yi Ling, an
analyst at Phillip Futures. "The overall backdrop remains
supportive of safe haven demand in general."
Reflecting this demand for bullion, global holdings of gold
in ETFs increased by nearly 897,000 ounces last week to 68.854
million ounces and November is shaping up to show the largest
monthly inflow since July, with a net inflow of 947,000 so far
this month.
Physical market activity in Asia was muted, after last
week's 2 percent rise in the price sidelined buyers, dealers
said. Premiums in Hong Kong and Singapore were little changed
from last week.
Platinum was the top performing metal among the precious
complex, with a 0.2 percent gain on the day that took the price
to $1,638.74 an ounce. So far this month, the platinum price has
risen by nearly 3 percent to near two-month highs.
Palladium rose 0.1 percent on the day to $656.72 an
ounce, while silver fell 1.1 percent to $34.23 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Alison Birrane)