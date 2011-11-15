* Gold recoups losses on euro zone jitters, slowdown worry

* Hedge fund manager Paulson cuts bullion holdings

* Coming up: U.S. consumer prices Wednesday (Recasts, updates prices, market activity)

By Frank Tang and Harpreet Bhal

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 15 Gold traded flat on Tuesday, recouping initial losses, fueled by worries over a euro zone economic slowdown and fears that France could be sucked into its spiraling debt crisis.

Bullion largely ignored news billionaire financier John Paulson slashed a third of its ETF bullion holdings in the third quarter. Analysts said Paulson's move was not a sign that hedge fund managers were abandoning an upbeat view on gold amid global economic uncertainty.

"We do see very active physical and safe-haven buying on dips. Even though we do see pressure from a stronger dollar, dips are seen as buying opportunity and key support levels have held," said David Meger, director of metals trading of futures broker Vision Financial Markets.

Some safe-haven buying lifted gold after euro zone economy posted tepid growth in the third quarter, and a think-tank report said triple-A rated France should also be "ringing euro zone alarm bells" as it could not make rapid adjustments to its economy. [ID:nL5E7MF37L]

Although gold is traditionally regarded as a safe haven, it has increasingly moved in tandem with other riskier assets due to investor jitters. Shares on Wall Street turned higher, up less than 1 percent after initially hit by jitters over Europe's debt crisis.

Spot gold XAU= fell 9 cents to $1,779.80 an ounce by 2:40 p.m. EST (1940 GMT), having traded as low as $1,760.04 an ounce early on Tuesday.

U.S. gold for December delivery GCZ1 settled up $3.80 at $1,782.20. Trading volume was around one-tenth below its 30-day norm, above its previous session's turnover and consistent with the recent trading pace.

Silver XAG= rose 0.6 percent to $34.43 an ounce.

PAULSON CUTS GOLD ETF

Gold largely held its ground after it was reported that Paulson & Co. cut its holding in the SPDR Gold Trust ( GLD ) to 20.3 million shares from 31.5 million at the end of the second quarter, a U.S. regulatory filing showed late on Monday.

Paulson has long been the biggest holder of SPDR shares, using them to hedge currency exposure, while other managers like David Einhorn and Daniel Loeb have favored more discreet investments in physical bullion. Gold is the biggest holding in Einhorn's $8 billion Greenlight Capital, he said last week.

The move is likely a combination of two unrelated factors: end-of-year client redemptions and a desire to reduce his exposure to the regulated U.S. ETF in favor of less visible swaps, forwards or physical holdings that are not reported in quarterly 13-F filings, a person familiar with his thinking said. [ID:nL5E7MF1SS]

"I don't think it means anything. It's a technical issue related to the fact that he needed to raise cash to meet perspective redemption from his hedge fund that is having a very difficult year," Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist of broker-dealer Janney Montgomery Scott, which manages $54 billion in client assets

Among platinum group metals, platinum XPT= fell 0.2 percent to $1,634.75 an ounce and palladium XPD= gained 0.1 percent to $660.75 an ounce.

Johnson Matthey Co ( JMAT.L ), the world's top supplier of catalytic converters that use platinum group metals to clean car exhaust, said that palladium prices could climb higher and that investors would be net buyers in 2012 after they sold an estimated 215,000 ounces in 2011. [ID:nL3E7MF0DB] 2:40 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1782.20 3.80 0.2 1760.90 1787.80 115,833 US Silver DEC 34.456 0.432 1.3 33.750 34.835 41,687 US Plat JAN 1642.70 -1.40 -0.1 1623.10 1657.00 4,678 US Pall DEC 667.05 2.75 0.4 656.70 670.80 2,227 Gold 1779.80 -0.09 0.0 1761.20 1785.35 Silver 34.430 0.220 0.6 33.770 34.780 Platinum 1634.75 -2.74 -0.2 1624.25 1652.00 Palladium 660.75 1.00 0.2 658.80 667.47 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 130,190 148,815 188,783 27.06 -0.64 US Silver 51,383 47,653 79,056 44.97 3.23 US Platinum 4,982 6,829 7,510 34.26 0.60 US Palladium 3,194 3,681 4,327 (Editing by Alden Bentley and Sofina Mirza-Reid)