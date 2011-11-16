* Euro-priced gold outpaces stocks, bonds in November

* Gold in dollars set for first weekly loss in a month

* ETF flows positive, options market signals less bullishness

By Amanda Cooper

LONDON, Nov 16 Gold traded lower on Wednesday under pressure from the weakness in the euro, which fell even though the European Central Bank eased some of the pressure on the government bond market, as alarm escalated over the spreading debt crisis.

The European Central Bank stepped into the bond markets to stem an accelerating sell-off in euro zone government bonds, traders said, after the United States called for more decisive action to halt the spread of the crisis.

Gold fell broadly, dropping in most of the major currencies, although the euro price of bullion was one of the better performing crosses, trading almost unchanged on the day near one-month highs above 1,300 euros an ounce.

So far this month, gold in euros has outperformed Bund futures, European benchmark equities, the trade-weighted euro and peripheral euro zone debt.

Gold priced in dollars was last down 0.5 percent on the day at $1,772.00 an ounce by 1125 GMT, set for its first weekly decline in five weeks.

"The euro zone crisis isn't going to carry on like this for another three months, it will come to some resolution, but it's hard to know what it means for gold," said Mitsubishi analyst Matthew Turner.

"It could be bullish if the ECB starts money-printing, but it could be bearish if there is another flight to cash," he said.

Gold, which has risen by nearly 15 percent since hitting a two-month trough in late September, has benefited from investor demand for gold in the current market turmoil, but has struggled against the headwind of a stronger dollar.

The amount of metal held by exchange-traded funds has risen by 966,000 ounces in the last month, while U.S. futures data shows speculators have raised their holdings of gold futures <0#GC:> by nearly 1 percent, or 1.8 million ounces, in this time.

"The continued ETF support is encouraging, and underscores the renewed confidence in the gold market," Walter de Wet, a precious metals analyst at Standard Bank, said in a note.

"Our strategic view remains unchanged: gold will push higher in 2012 with a target of $2,000 in the first quarter of 2012."

Hedge fund manager John Paulson, the largest investor in the SPDR Gold Trust, the biggest gold ETF, cut his stake in this ETF by a third in the third quarter of this year, although analysts said he may have shifted his investment in bullion to physical bars.

There is an element of doubt in parts of the investment community that the gold price will be able to break above this year's record $1,920.30 an ounce, especially given the potential for worsening money-market conditions to prompt a sell-off by cash-hungry institutions.

The largest overnight change in open interest in COMEX gold derivative contracts that expire next week emerged in bullish call options -- which given the owner the right, but not the obligation to buy an asset at a pre-determined price by a set date.

Open interest fell by nearly 2,700 lots, representing 270,000 ounces of metal, on just seven contracts of call options with strike prices ranging from $1,780 to $2,200.

Investors tend to favour gold during times of financial or political uncertainty because of its safe haven properties, although bullion has moved in close correlation with riskier assets recently, as harried investors liquidate gold positions to cover losses elsewhere.

France came under heavy fire in global markets on Tuesday, reflecting fears that it is being sucked into a spiralling debt crisis.

Italian bond yields rose back above 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable, and Spanish bond yields hit a 14-year high.

"That tells you that things are not OK," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore. "It will give gold some support, although the dollar is putting some pressure."

The euro clawed back from one-month lows against the dollar after the ECB was seen defending Italian and Spanish debt from a renewed sell-off.

In other precious metals, silver was last trading down 0.6 percent at $34.35 an ounce, while platinum was down 0.7 percent on the day at $1,625.49 an ounce and palladium was down 1.3 percent at $651.97. (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by Alison Birrane)