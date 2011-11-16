* Euro-priced gold outpaces stocks, bonds in November
* Gold in dollars set for first weekly loss in a month
* ETF flows positive, options market signals less
bullishness
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 16 Gold traded lower on
Wednesday under pressure from the weakness in the euro, which
fell even though the European Central Bank eased some of the
pressure on the government bond market, as alarm escalated over
the spreading debt crisis.
The European Central Bank stepped into the bond markets to
stem an accelerating sell-off in euro zone government bonds,
traders said, after the United States called for more decisive
action to halt the spread of the crisis.
Gold fell broadly, dropping in most of the major currencies,
although the euro price of bullion was one of the
better performing crosses, trading almost unchanged on the day
near one-month highs above 1,300 euros an ounce.
So far this month, gold in euros has outperformed Bund
futures, European benchmark equities, the trade-weighted euro
and peripheral euro zone debt.
Gold priced in dollars was last down 0.5 percent on
the day at $1,772.00 an ounce by 1125 GMT, set for its first
weekly decline in five weeks.
"The euro zone crisis isn't going to carry on like this for
another three months, it will come to some resolution, but it's
hard to know what it means for gold," said Mitsubishi analyst
Matthew Turner.
"It could be bullish if the ECB starts money-printing, but
it could be bearish if there is another flight to cash," he
said.
Gold, which has risen by nearly 15 percent since hitting a
two-month trough in late September, has benefited from investor
demand for gold in the current market turmoil, but has struggled
against the headwind of a stronger dollar.
The amount of metal held by exchange-traded funds has risen
by 966,000 ounces in the last month, while U.S. futures data
shows speculators have raised their holdings of gold futures
<0#GC:> by nearly 1 percent, or 1.8 million ounces, in this
time.
"The continued ETF support is encouraging, and underscores
the renewed confidence in the gold market," Walter de Wet, a
precious metals analyst at Standard Bank, said in a note.
"Our strategic view remains unchanged: gold will push higher
in 2012 with a target of $2,000 in the first quarter of 2012."
Hedge fund manager John Paulson, the largest investor in the
SPDR Gold Trust, the biggest gold ETF, cut his stake in
this ETF by a third in the third quarter of this year, although
analysts said he may have shifted his investment in bullion to
physical bars.
There is an element of doubt in parts of the investment
community that the gold price will be able to break above this
year's record $1,920.30 an ounce, especially given the potential
for worsening money-market conditions to prompt a sell-off by
cash-hungry institutions.
The largest overnight change in open interest in COMEX gold
derivative contracts that expire next week emerged in bullish
call options -- which given the owner the right, but not the
obligation to buy an asset at a pre-determined price by a set
date.
Open interest fell by nearly 2,700 lots, representing
270,000 ounces of metal, on just seven contracts of call options
with strike prices ranging from $1,780 to $2,200.
Investors tend to favour gold during times of financial or
political uncertainty because of its safe haven properties,
although bullion has moved in close correlation with riskier
assets recently, as harried investors liquidate gold positions
to cover losses elsewhere.
France came under heavy fire in global markets on Tuesday,
reflecting fears that it is being sucked into a spiralling debt
crisis.
Italian bond yields rose back above 7 percent, a level seen
as unsustainable, and Spanish bond yields hit a 14-year high.
"That tells you that things are not OK," said Dominic
Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth Management in
Singapore. "It will give gold some support, although the dollar
is putting some pressure."
The euro clawed back from one-month lows against the dollar
after the ECB was seen defending Italian and Spanish debt
from a renewed sell-off.
In other precious metals, silver was last trading
down 0.6 percent at $34.35 an ounce, while platinum was
down 0.7 percent on the day at $1,625.49 an ounce and palladium
was down 1.3 percent at $651.97.
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by
Alison Birrane)